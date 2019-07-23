Equipment mobilization and preliminary dirt work will be underway this month for the new outdoor pool, to be built on the site of the former DeSoto Pool in the DeSoto Family Recreation Area on DeSoto Boulevard.

Groundbreaking for our new outdoor pool was held last Tuesday. Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association recreation director Stacy Hoover welcomed guests.

Dignitaries attending the ceremony included POA chief executive officer Lesley Nalley, POA board of directors chair Cindi Erickson, board directors Buddy Dixon and Nancy Luehring, Dave Gati and Donna Aylward, former and current former recreation committee chairs, outdoor pool roundtable participants and outdoor pool subcommittee members; lifestyle and outdoor recreation manager and POA project manager Charlie Brown, Carrothers Construction project superintendent Oscar Garza, Carrothers Construction project manager Cherie Worden, Carrothers Construction executive vice president Fritz Caspar and Carrothers Construction general superintendent Randy Floberg.

Hoover told the crowd project planning began in 2010 with the formation of a committee to investigate a new pool, culminating with a funding approval by the board of directors on April 15.

Carrothers Construction, of Paola, Kansas, and Lamp Rynearson/Larkin Aquatics, of Kansas City, Missouri, have developed a plan to provide, Hoover said:

• A zero-entry single-structure pool with 2,994 square feet.

• Spray jets and an underwater bench for seating.

• An area for swim lessons and open play with a depth ranging from zero to 8.5 feet.

• Accessibility for all. “Not only do we have the zero entry for easy access, we have an ADA access ramp, ADA lift, and several strategically placed ladders,” Hoover said.

• Approximately 5,000 square feet of deck and lounge space. Shade sails, covers and table umbrellas will provide options for shading half the deck.

• A clubhouse with check-in/snack bar area and separate men’s and women’s restrooms with federal Americans for Disabilities Act-compliant showers, as well as three outdoor showers.

• Two locker locations “conveniently located for shared use by families,” Hoover said.

• Space for tables, chairs and loungers, as well as open grass seating for blankets and beach towels around the clubhouse and pool.

Weather permitting, the pool is expected to open in April 2020, in time to celebrate Hot Springs Village’s 50th anniversary.

In June, Hoover said the pool replaces a popular amenity. “The outdoor pool was utilized for more than 40 years by members, their guests, and visitors alike, and we are excited to get started on the replacement of this great amenity for Hot Springs Village,” Hoover said.

Final plan approval by the Arkansas Department of Health is expected by July 31.

Mobilization and sub-grade work preparing for the main drain and pool basin will be underway this month. The POA’s architectural control committee issued a permit for the current phase on June 17.

Caspar praised Carrothers Construction’s design partner in a quote on Lamp Rynearson’s website: “Larkin is exceptional to work with from the beginning stages of a project through opening day. The foremost reason being, they approach a project as a unified team consisting of the owner, designer and contractor,” Caspar said.

Larken Aquatics, which has designed dozens of aquatics projects for schools, cities and other organizations, merged with engineering firm Lamp Rynearson in 2013 and transitioned to the Lamp Rynearson name in February.





