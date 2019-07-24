GANS — State and local officials are investigating the suspicious death of a Gans resident Tuesday afternoon.

Sequoyah County sheriff's deputies found the 52-year-old man dead while responding to a domestic disturbance call around 5 p.m. Tuesday at his residence in the 100 block of Gin Street, said Sheriff Larry Lane. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation personnel have been called in to investigate the death.

Lane said the Sheriff's Department received a second call about a man lying in the yard of the residence while en route to the original call. Officials on Tuesday evening were unsure if the man found dead was part of the original call.

"The family members are telling me he had health problems," Lane said. "They seem to think that attributed to it."

Lane on Tuesday could not estimate when OSBI officials would release the results of their investigation.