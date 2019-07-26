THEFTS

DUKE AVENUE, 3400 BLOCK: A wallet, money, a Social Security card, a birth certificate, an Arkansas driver's license, five credit cards, a child support card and an EBT card valued at $850 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

ROGERS AVENUE, 5800 BLOCK: A vehicle break-in was reported.

11 NORTH 10TH ST.: Copper valued at $10 was reported stolen from 64.6 Downtown.

NORTH ALBERT PIKE AVENUE, 700 BLOCK: A 1999 GMC Range Rover valued at $1,500 was reported stolen.

NORTH GREENWOOD AVENUE, 500 BLOCK: A duffel bag, money, makeup, a driver's license, work clothes and a credit card valued at $1,012 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her ex-boyfriend threw things at her, pulled her to the ground by her hair and broke her cellphone when she tried to call the police.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a man swiped a knife at him during an argument.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported $500 damage to the tires on his 2003 Ford Crown Victoria.