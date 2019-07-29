The Fort Smith Board of Directors will not meet Tuesday for a study session.

Because there are five Tuesdays in the month, a study session was tentatively scheduled. It has been canceled, according to an email from City Clerk Sherri Gard.

City Administrator Carl Geffken wants to have an impoundment contract with Kitties and Kanines completed to present to the board at the first August meeting. He also hopes to have a completed animal licensing ordinance to present.

Neither item is guaranteed to be presented, but Geffken hopes they will finally be finished. He wanted the board to vote on the issue at the July 16 meeting, but there were still details being finalized by city legal counsel.

Other items on the pending list include several rezoning requests from Development Services and the appropriation of funds received from the U.S. Marshals Museum as payment for the special election. These may also be removed from the agenda, if necessary.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Fort Smith Public Schools Service Center, Building B.