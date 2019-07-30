Chief Operating Officer Jason Temple’s department reports show several areas where progress is being made in terms of infrastructure and maintenance matters. Examples:

• lift stations at full capacity now number 50, with 14 left for repairs by end of the year.

• tank rehab completed on tanks B3 and B1 – Area 9 elevated tank is next.

• wastewater treatment – phase 2 – planning and design for treatment equipment replacement and additions for the plants have been submitted to the Arkansas Department of Health for approval.

• Lake Lago is within 1 foot of being pumped full.

• water meter studies continue to report data and are operating as expected.

• installation of utility services sleeves has started at Maderas Gardens.

• water line repairs and sewer line repairs each numbered 22 this month.

As for the street department Temple said he’s really proud of the streets staff for all they are doing. Their work list of tasks completed this month is long and includes:

• 40.67 tons of asphalt used for road repairs and 15 patches fixed.

• 145 trees removed

• 2 culverts replaced

• crack sealing of roads is complete and the POA crews will begin again in fall, focusing on parking lots.

• thus far the department has been out mowing for 99 days.

• 6 ditch sites cleaned

As for solid waste management monthly numbers:

• 765,810 pounds of residential waste and 202,250 pounds of commercial waste hauled away this month

• 765 yard waste pickups completed and 85 special pickups

• 8,380 pounds of recycled metal.

About recycling Temple noted there will be 3 more drop off recycling events this year. They will be set up across the street from Grove Park. No dates were announced. A committee member suggested more than 3 recycling events would be a plus for residents.

Culverts were again mentioned and Temple said there are 3,800 culverts in the Village, with 180 of them rated 1, on a 1 to 3 scale, with 1 being the highest priority. To even further refine the list, Temple is looking over those 180 for ones that are in most urgent need of repair.

Ground maintenance crews have been removing trees from trails, maintaining pavilions and boat ramps and have replaced 2 culverts on DeSoto Multipurpose trail.

Building maintenance workers have remodeled the ice maker room at Ponce restaurant, power washed and painted the interior halfway house on Granada, added a heating and air unit to the river intake building and finished the remodel.

Staff additions for 2020 were also mentioned at the meeting. Committeeman Jim Patton said getting more workers should be the focus, not on managers watching workers.

Task lists were reviewed covering such things as the economic effect of raising guard rails and intersection warrant studies.

The next subcommittee meeting takes place at 8 a.m. Aug. 15 and the full committee meets again at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 22. Both meetings will be held at the Police Training Center on Balearic Road.