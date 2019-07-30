With the gate security survey done by the Balboa Yacht Club (BYC) and presentations by BYC to the Hot Springs Village POA lakes committee and POA board, the matter of gate and lake violations has become more of an issue of late.

In an attempt to better understand the matter, the Voice met with HSV Police Department Chief Ricky Middleton to get his comments. Early on, it was obvious the issue is complicated and meshes with many laws and policies; laws such as authority to arrest, false imprisonment and disorderly conduct.

For many years the ability of non-residents to enter into the Village to use amenities has rankled many, to the point that some residents have even taken it upon themselves to question folks without a boat or vehicle sticker.

Middleton cautions those who may want to stop a non-resident with no decal from using a lake (or at a Village gate), to think twice, because it can lead to breaking a law.

“When people block your movement you can be seen as disorderly and be charged with false imprisonment,” said Middleton. “Not having a decal at the ramp is not a violation of law. It is a Hot Springs Village policy violation and thus cannot be backed up by law.

The action is violating a law because, as a resident, you do not have the authority to stop movement or detain people.”

The Arkansas State statute on false imprisonment states, “A person commits the offense of false imprisonment in the first degree if, without consent and without lawful authority, the person knowingly restrains another person so as to interfere substantially with the other person’s liberty in a manner that exposes the other person to a substantial risk of serious physical injury.”

As for making what’s known as a citizen’s arrest, which the State statute refers to as “authority to arrest,” it says, “An arrest may be made by a certified law enforcement officer or by a private person. A private person may make an arrest where he or she has reasonable grounds for believing that the person arrested has committed a felony.”

Disorderly conduct statute: “A person commits the offense of disorderly conduct if, with the purpose to cause public inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm or recklessly creating a risk of public inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm.” The statue gives examples which include: disrupting any lawful assembly or meeting of persons, obstructing vehicular or pedestrian traffic, engaging in fighting or in violent, threatening, or tumultuous behavior, creates a hazard or makes unreasonable or excessive noise.

“So what’s the answer to our conundrum?” I asked. “Educating people on what’s law and what’s policy,” the chief said. “I know people are frustrated, but their frustration should not cause them to violate laws. When I’m asked a question I always refer them to a legal definition of policy versus law.”

What can we do about this situation? “First, residents need to leave matters to the police to see if there is a violation. Not having a Village decal is not a crime and under state law I have to have probable cause that a law has been or is about to be committed.”

Would policy changes be helpful? “Policy changes would not dictate how I enforce the law. Law and policy are two different things.

“The POA is not a legislative body. They can’t make a policy into a law. Laws can only be made by county, federal, state or municipality legislative action. We as a private community don’t have the powers to legislate those types of laws, but we do have a mechanism for enforcing private rules. But we can’t enforce rules the same as laws.

That said, if residents see a violation I encourage them to call us at 922-0011, so we can investigate.”



