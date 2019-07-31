He was a pioneer in many ways, and his work helped change the face of medicine forever, but Dr. Samuel L. Kountz, Jr., never became a household name. In addition to becoming one of the first African-Americans to graduate from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Kountz became a pioneer in of the most important new medical fields of the late twentieth century, organ transplantation.

He was born in the small community of Lexa in northern Phillips County in 1930 to a minister father. After Kountz spent most of his early school years in a one-room school with few facilities, his father sent him to a small boarding school before transferring him to a school in Dermott, nearly fifty miles away.

He had dreams of becoming a doctor, but his path after graduating high school in 1948 was a difficult one. The state’s medical school did not yet accept African-American applicants and entering any college was a struggle. Kountz initially failed his college entrance exams for Arkansas AM&N College in Pine Bluff (the future University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff). In spite of this setback, he went to the college’s president to appeal in person. The president, Lawrence Davis, was moved by his pleas and offered him conditional admission. From that point, Kountz redoubled his efforts, becoming an honor roll student. He graduated third in his class in 1952.

With the successful admission and 1952 graduation of Edith Irby from UAMS, Kountz’s own path to enrollment and a medical education was made much smoother. Kountz received a masters degree in biochemistry from the University of Arkansas in 1956 and his medical degree from UAMS in 1958.

To complete his formal medical training, or residency, Kountz was assigned to California. There he became part of a team led by surgeon and researcher Dr. Roy Cohn, who was experimenting with kidney transplantation. In 1959, he assisted Cohn in one of the first kidney transplants performed in the United States.

The earliest transplants were between identical twins to avoid the problems of immune systems rejecting the new, life-saving organ. The team realized the immediate problem for the procedure since so few people had twins. For the rest of their careers, Kountz and Cohn carefully analyzed the problems of type-matching, slowly learning to overcome the problems of matching organ tissues to avoid rejection. By the mid-1960s, their discoveries greatly expanded the numbers of people who could donate a kidney to save the life of a family member or even someone they were not directly related.

By 1970, Kountz and the Stanford team celebrated their one hundredth successful procedure. However, funding cuts in 1971 led Kountz to move to the University of California at San Francisco to continue his research as an associate professor of surgery.

At UCSF, he built a program of research and training new surgeons which became one of the most respected in the nation. He earned great respect from his colleagues, even being named as a Fellow to the American College of Surgeons and serving as president of the Society of University Surgeons in 1974. He would eventually perform or assist in performing 500 transplants. By the time Kountz died in 1981, nearly four thousand kidney transplants were being performed annually in the United States thanks to techniques he helped develop.

Today, kidney transplants are almost routine. Patients receiving transplanted kidneys now have survival rates of nearly 98 percent the first year, according to the Mayo Clinic. Nearly twenty thousand kidney transplants are performed each year in the United States alone in a process that has now saved countless lives.