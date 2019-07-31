With deadlines for Federal Emergency Management and Small Business Administration applications quickly approaching for flood victims, officials are urging everyone who qualifies for assistance to submit their applications immediately.

FEMA and the Small Business Administration have both set an Aug. 7 deadline for flood recovery applications in Arkansas. The applications due at this time to FEMA will funnel recovery funds to qualifying applicants, while those due at the Small Business Administration will address physical damage to qualifying applicants' homes or businesses.

FEMA has issued an Aug. 14 deadline for qualifying Oklahoma flood victims, according to a Monday news release.

Small Business Administration Public Information Officer Cynthia Cowell said FEMA, whose disaster assistance grants average about $6,000 and only cover basic needs, frequently refers people who qualify for their assistance to her agency. The Small Business Administration can lend homeowners up to $200,000 to make repairs to their physical primary residence and up to $40,000 for a homeowner or renter to replace their personal items.

The Small Business Association as of Tuesday morning had approved $12,233,300 loans for 155 homes and five businesses. In the Fort Smith region, flood-affected residents in Sebastian, Crawford, Logan, Franklin, Scott, LeFlore and Sequoyah counties may apply for assistance. The Aug. 7 deadline also applies to the Oklahoma counties, which the Small Business Administration lists as contiguous.

"Businesses take a little longer, because there are other things to consider," said Cowell, adding that business owners who apply for assistance typically have to enter more information into their applications.

Because of FEMA's relationship with the Small Business Association, Cowell recommended anyone FEMA officials have referred to them for assistance first register with FEMA and file a claim with their insurance. This helps them ensure there are no double payments in the assistance.

Cowell said it is important to apply for flood assistance in case flood-related damage becomes apparent later in the year.

"In November, you may find out that your boiler isn’t working because it got wet or shorted out. If you’ve applied to SBA and been approved, you have that money available," she said. "It’s better to have that money and not need it than it is to have the money and have no access to it."

Businesses also have a March 9, 2020 deadline for economic injury, the Small Business Administration news release states.

The River Valley Economic Development Council on Thursday will host a flood follow-up panel at the River Park Events Building to discuss FEMA recovery funds, according to a news release.