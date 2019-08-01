Fort Smith residents with unwanted pets should not drop them off at the HOPE Humane Society facility.

“We are closed,” said Humane Society Board President Philip Merry. “There are no more employees and the last animals were transported to Canada.”

After the Humane Society and city ended their partnership at the end of May, the shelter used its remaining resources to find adopters for dogs or send them to shelters up north in need of pets. Merry said Peanut, a dog originally deemed ineligible for a transport, ended up being the final dog approved for the last transport to Canada.

One person associated with the shelter will occasionally visit the facility to feed a feral cat refusing to leave the premises, Merry said, but no one is regularly on site. Any animals left at the facility may not receive proper care if they’re left.

The Humane Society Facebook page also posted July 16, telling residents not to leave pets. While the official closing date was set for July 17, no employees or animals were at the shelter after July 13.

“Please do not leave any animals at the facility,” the post says. “That is animal abandonment and is illegal.”

Merry is glad the shelter was viewed as a safe place for pets and provided a service to the community, but HOPE is no longer the place to take animals.

According to Arkansas law, knowingly “abandon(ing) an animal at a location without providing for the animal’s continued care” is considered animal cruelty and an unclassified misdemeanor. It is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and/or up to one year in jail or community service. Anyone who pleads guilty or is convicted of such charges must also undergo psychiatric evaluation and pay for any required treatment.

Four or more offenses within five years will be considered a Class D felony.

If a person is accused of cruelty toward more than one animal, each additional animal subject to the alleged cruelty may be considered a separate offense.

City Administrator Carl Geffken is working to complete an animal licensing ordinance to help keep track of the pets in Fort Smith in addition to a contract with Kitties and Kanines for impoundment services, which will give residents and Animal Control officers a place to take pets.

If approved by the Fort Smith Board of Directors, Kitties and Kanines would become the designated shelter for city pets. The organization, which already provides low-cost and free alterations, hopes to focus on educating residents about the procedure and microchipping pets.

Kitties and Kanines currently provides limited sheltering and adoption services but would expand this further if it becomes the city’s main shelter.

“Carl, I think this is an emergency issue,” said Ward 4 Director George Catsavis when the board received a progress update. “We have homeowners keeping stray dogs.”

Geffken hoped to have the documents ready for the July 16 regular meeting, but more time was needed so he and the Kitties and Kanines staff could review the legal language in the applicable documents. It is not guaranteed, but Geffken previously told the Times Record he wants to present these to the board Aug. 6, if possible.

Administration and Kitties and Kanines must both agree to the wording of the contract before the directors can consider approval.

Residents needing to rehome animals may contact a variety of local organizations. These include but are not limited to, Ahisma Rescue Foundation in Muldrow, (978) 939-8464; Jen’s Kitty Rehab, (479) 431-9025); Kitties and Kanines, (479) 434-4740; and Poteau Valley Humane Society, (918) 649-0986.