A Poteau man accused of shooting his uncle to death with a bow and arrow in November has pleaded not guilty.

Joshua Dean Wade will stand trial the week of Nov. 4. He is accused of shooting his uncle Buddy Wade through the chest on Nov. 18, 2018, according to the probable cause affidavit. He pleaded not guilty June 26 to a first-degree murder charge filed in connection with the incident.

Joshua Wade told police he rang Buddy Wade's doorbell at his apartment in the 200 block of Lacey Lane and shot him when he stepped onto the porch. A witness told police Buddy Wade then crawled back inside his apartment and collapsed on the floor. Police when they arrested Joshua Wade found a compound bow and quiver with three arrows matching the colors of an arrow near Buddy Wade's body.

Witnesses told police Joshua Wade said he shot his uncle because he "was evil" and "was the devil." Joshua Wade told police he was sorry and that God told him to do do it.

Poteau police four months prior to the arrest took Joshua Wade into custody on an emergency order for psychological evaluation. He allegedly threatened Buddy Wade before police took him into custody, Assistant Police Chief Greg Russell said.

District Court officials on June 19, 2018, issued an emergency protective order against Joshua Wade on behalf of his uncle, which was dismissed two weeks later.

"You can look at it today and say, 'That wasn’t enough,' but you do the best you can," Russell said. All documents related to Joshua Wade's mental fitness to proceed to jury trial have been sealed from the public.

Wade's jury trial is the same week as the jury trial for Steven Wayne Asher, who is accused of killing his girlfriend with a lawnmower blade in August 2018.