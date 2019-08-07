Lane closures on the Interstate 540 bridge over the Arkansas River between Fort Smith and Van Buren are scheduled to be held Aug. 14 to repair street lights.

The Fort Smith Streets & Traffic Control Department announced Tuesday it will require the outside (right) lanes of the bridge to be closed for parts of the day.

Currently, the schedule is to close the northbound outside lane toward Van Buren from about 9 a.m. until about noon and the southbound outside lane toward Fort Smith from about noon to about 4 p.m.

Safety crews will mark off lanes that will be closed to traffic.