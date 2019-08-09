The U.S. Marshals Museum has repaid the city of Fort Smith for its special election for a nine-month, 1 percent sales tax.

The Fort Smith Board of Directors on Tuesday evening unanimously voted to appropriate $33,931.82 from the museum to the city following an invoice for that amount in relation to expenses from the special election in March. The board in December voted 6-1 to hold the election for the 1 percent sales tax, which if passed would have collected an estimated $15.5 million to fund the completion of the museum.

The money will be deposited into a miscellaneous revenue account that is part of the city's unobligated balance, said City Administrator Carl Geffken.

Held on March 12 in Fort Smith, the election was a push to fund the remaining estimated cost for the museum. The museum with help from the U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation prior to the election had raised $32 million of the estimated $50 million needed to complete the project. The estimated $15.5 million collected if the vote passed would have covered most of the funds for the interior "experience" and exhibits and would have financed debt on a $3 million loan with First National Bank of Fort Smith to hold mortgage on the construction site.

Fort Smith voters cast 65 percent of their 10,408 ballots against the proposed tax, which would have pushed the city tax rate to 10.75 from July 2019 through March 2020.

The Sebastian County Election Commission initially quoted the museum an invoice of $34,052.07 for election expenses but later quoted them the paid amount after Internal Auditor Tracey Shockley found a poll worker worked at two separate locations on the same day. Geffken at the Board of Directors meeting Tuesday said the city has reimbursed the museum the $120.25 difference, according to a memo from City Clerk Sherri Gard.

Geffken after the board passed the ordinance to appropriate the funds said the ordinance was placed on the agenda to ensure the city uses the "proper process" for refunds. Seeking the board's approval before cashing a check differs from shortcuts the city would take in the past when it was getting refunded, he said.

"If you had a budget of $100,000 and you had a $100,000 purchase order, you reduced the purchase order. Part of that needed to be a closed purchase order — you just reduced it to the amount of the check you received, which means you got the money back in your available budget," Geffken said. "That’s not right, because you’re really not keeping track of money that comes in and how it’s going to go out the door.

Contractors project the museum structure will be complete in the fall. A dedication ceremony for the Mary Carleton and Robert A. Young III building and Samuel M. Sicard Hall of Honor is planned Sept. 24, according to a museum news release.

The museum on Wednesday had collected $295,000 toward its $2 million fundraising goal in its "Bring It To Life" GoFundMe campaign.

"We are so excited about this opportunity," said Marshals Museum Foundation President Alice Alt in the release. "Continuing this effort gives individuals and corporations across the country the chance to be a part of this significant project. Their support will make sure the guest experience is developed sooner rather than later."