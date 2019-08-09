Saracen Casino Resort representatives will host a job fair Tuesday in Pine Bluff as they work toward filling 140 positions.

Saracen Casino Resort, which is a Quapaw Nation’s Downstream Development Authority, LLC. Community development project, is hosting the job fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Pine Bluff Convention center as the new $350-million resort continues working to fill open positions.

This particular job fair focuses on the ned to fill about 140 positions for the Saracen Annex, which is tentatively scheduled to open in October next tot he Q-Store across from the resort construction site.

Applicants should bring:

• Their social security card or any other form of identification that shows they have the right to work in the United States.

• A photo ID.

• Five years worth of employment history.

• Five years worth of residential history.

• Three personal references — including their name, address and phone number.

Representatives are looking for income auditors, Title 31 analysts, cage shift managers, cage supervisors, bankers, part-time cashiers, count team members, beverage servers, bartenders, facilities supervisors and technicians, housekeeping personnel, surveillance operators and security personnel, slot shift managers, assistant managers and technicians and information technology technicians.

For additional information regarding the open positions and application process, call 870-619-2970.

Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net.