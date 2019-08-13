Meeting Friday, Aug. 9 at the Coronado Center, the Comprehensive Master Plan Advisory Committee recounted actions taken since the July 12 meeting, received a short description of the GIS software used by the Property Owners’ Association staff (see article page 2A), and heard a status report from the marketing subcommittee.

An update on the word choices used in the CMP and other documents will be presented at the September meeting. Pat McCarthy, with Nikki Choyce were tasked with reviewing the terminology.

McCarthy noted that the words used about the CMP by everyone needed to be “simple, concise, direct and understandable to everybody. Every department should be following the same words meaning the same thing.”

Keith Keck, chair, reported that the committee’s first presentation to the POA board would be at the board’s October meeting. He stated that that presentation would not include budget recommendations for 2020, as there was insufficient time to prepare.

Instead, he said, the committee would focus efforts on budget recommendations for 2021 to be presented at the April 2020 budget meeting.

Committee goals for 2020 include updating the committee’s website pages, reviewing and making recommendations for the budget, and having the committee’s operational structure in place and functioning well by early in the year. Keck asked members to consider other goals and email the suggestions to him and Choyce. In response, member Tom Heau said, “One of the most key things in the (committee’s) charter is for us to provide advice on priorities.”

Stephanie Heffer, staff liaison to the committee, later noted that the entire explorethevillage.com website is an overall project that needed to have a consistent look and feel. Pam Avila noted that more of the committee’s minutes and agendas needed to be included on the website, as well as a “frequently asked questions” section to provide responses to oft-asked questions.

Updating implementation table dates is ongoing. Some tables are annual projects, others multi-year.

Heffer said that POA staff needs to do due diligence to look at the tables to see what is feasible to bring to the committee, and possibly to add to the back of the master plan document as an addendum. She added that staff needs more time to identify missing information.

Avila’s marketing subcommittee report was brief, acknowledging articles in the Voice about its meetings. The strategy for the early meetings, she said, was to agree on what demographics are being sought as future Villagers, and to determine the geographic areas to target. Any suggestions from the marketing subcommittee had to be backed by solid information. Clint Blackman noted, “We’ve got a lot to tout about. We’ve got it great here.”

The target market, Avila said, were GenXers and late Boomers with an age range of 45-70. She noted that even within that range there is a question about where those ages get their information. “This is the foundation we are building on,” Avila said, adding, “The POA has never done a foundation; Cooper may have but the POA did not.’

To the concern that marketing is both internal and external, Avila said that currently the subcommittee is focusing on external but knew that internal marketing to residents was also very important. Internal marketing, she noted, can encourage people who live here to participate in additional activities, such as going to the fitness center or attending concerts.

Jody Latham, representing Cooper Communities Inc., said that to modify the declarations required a vote of both classes of properties, with the next possible vote being in 2025. She said CCI looks at what is in the best interests of all Villagers. Any lot replats would require the signatures of every owner in the affected subdivision.

CCI has a 7.5-foot easement around each lot. If someone wants to build on an easement, if no utilities are in the easement and none are planned, the release would be granted. If CCI foresees utility needs for the easements, then they will not release the easement. The decision, she said, rests on the best interests of the Village.

Latham also suggested the need to encourage new or more diverse housing and improving density. Keck said, “Let’s put the recommendation out there, and then work toward a solution. We don’t want to handicap ourselves.” Latham also said that there was currently no intent to sell CCI development rights.

Latham noted the areas suggested in the CMP for suspending development and reported that real estate agents must disclose to potential buyers all the information known about a property. Guest attendee, Lesley Nalley, POA CEO, responded, “One thing to keep in mind about the CMP is that each of the pictures in that document are labeled as, and should be considered illustrative examples, not approved strategies set in stone.”

Nalley added, “The board has asked staff to provide a specific suspension strategy for their approval. Until that occurs there are no suspended areas.” “Obviously,” Nalley continued, “we have no intention of taking away property owner rights. The low hanging fruit and priority focus is those lots owned by the POA or in default of property taxes. We clearly understand the responsibility to clearly identify actual plans related to existing property.”

Keck said the goal of the October presentation to the POA board including reporting how the committee was organized, what the SWOT analyses had shown about concerns to be addressed, a marketing subcommittee report.

Part of the organization will be 4 additional subcommittees: Growth/Community Development, CMP Education/Communications, Public Safety and Governance/Economic Development. More about these subcommittees will be presented at later CMPAC meetings.

The next meeting of the CMP Advisory Committee will be 1 p.m., Friday, Sep. 13, in the Ouachita Room at the Ponce de Leon Center, 1101 DeSoto Boulevard. Guests are invited and encouraged to attend.