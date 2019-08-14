The most severe incident at a Booneville school since the Sandy Hook school shooting is likely a note left in an elementary school bathroom stall indicating there was a bomb in 2015.

That doesn’t mean school officials or local law enforcement are relaxing on the issue of security at the district’s three campuses.

With the 2019-2020 school year due to start yesterday (Tuesday) Brandon Sing, who became the second School Resource Officer for the district last year, led a group of city, county and 15th Judicial District Drug Task Force officers through each of the campuses to allow officers to familiarize themselves with the layout of the buildings in the event of an emergency situation.

The walk throughs by officers have become an annual event after the Booneville Police Department conducted a security audit at each of the campuses in early 2016.