This year’s Poultry Chain is the biggest yet for Logan County. A total of 64 kids will be selling the chickens they raised at the county fairs.

Poultry Chain is a program offered to all 4-Hers in Logan County. When a 4-Her signs up in the spring, they receive 20 female Hy-Line Brown chicks for free. The kids raise them all summer and bring 3 pullets to the county fair in the fall for judging. The pens of 3 pullets are ranked 1st, 2nd, or 3rd place, one pen is Grand Champion and one Reserve Grand Champion. Once ranked, the birds are auctioned to the public. The money raised from the auction is used to purchase chicks the next year’s Poultry Chain program.

Hy-Line Brown chickens are one of the best egg layers in the world. Each hen can produce more than 350 eggs per year, making them a great addition to your flock. They are a hardy bird that will produce for many years in our climate.

Anyone interested in buying Poultry Chain chickens is encouraged to come to the 4-H Poultry Chain Auction at either county fair. The Paris auction will be held on Saturday, August 17th at 1pm in the poultry barn and the Booneville auction will be Saturday, September 7th at 1pm in the poultry barn. 4-Hers appreciate the support of the community in their projects.

