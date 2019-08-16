THEFTS

SOUTH 35TH TERRACE, 8400 BLOCK: An iPhone valued at $800, $2,000 in cash, a purse, checkbook and debit card were reported stolen in a residential burglary, according to a police report.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

MATTHEW RYAN CLIFTON OF FORT SMITH was arrested during a traffic stop on suspicion of possessing heroin and methamphetamine with intent to deliver, according to a police report. Clifton also had a suspected counterfeit $100 bill and Xanax.

JAMES REEVES AND AMANDA DAWN GRANTHAM OF FORT SMITH were arrested during a traffic stop on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and Hydrocodone with intent to deliver, according to a police report.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

ZERO STREET, 1900 BLOCK: A Walgreens employee reported a man wearing a polka dot shirt purchased $809 worth of VISA cards with nine $100 bills that later were determined to be counterfeit. The clerk said a pen used to detect counterfeit money initially showed them “not to be counterfeit.” After the man left, she noticed all of the serial numbers were the same: “ME54911914A.”

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

JEREMY SCOTT SMITH OF FORT SMITH was arrested in the 5900 block of Kinkead Avenue for felony failure to appear and criminal use of a prohibited weapon, loitering, obstructing government operations, and contempt/failure to appear after police responded to a report of Smith trying to break into a woman’s car as she tried to go to work, according to a police report.

NORTH 18TH STREET, 300 BLOCK: A Fort Smith felony warrant for Sontae Wilson was restated to a suspected victim following the response to a domestic disturbance in which a woman reported felony third-degree domestic battery against Wilson.