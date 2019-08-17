Although it has been speculated by many in the area that Whataburger has been in the planning stages for a new restaurant in Fort Smith, that is not necessarily the case.

Whataburger Corporate Communications in San Antonio confirmed Friday it does not have currently have plans for a Fort Smith location.

“We absolutely love hearing that we have so many fans in Arkansas," the Whataburger statement says. "While we’re not currently pursuing any new locations in Fort Smith, we’re proud to offer exceptional food and service at our more than 830 locations across 10 states, including nearby restaurants in Fayetteville."

The statement goes on to say that its fans and customers all over the world "can enjoy the unique bold flavors that are found in Whataburger restaurants in their very own homes" with signature sauces, grocery products and popular retail items for purchase on Whataburger.com.

Although Whataburger apparently has a broad fan base in Fort Smith, from a human resources standpoint, any attempt at a Fort Smith location now could be bad timing.

Low unemployment numbers in Fort Smith have presented a challenge for the local restaurant industry. There are 428 active restaurants in Fort Smith and 493 in Sebastian County, according to the Sebastian County Health Department.

Unemployment in Fort Smith fell from 4.4% in January to 3.7% in June. In that time, several new restaurants in Fort Smith were either opening or in the hiring phase, including Hideway Pizza and Fish City Grill on Phoenix Avenue.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is also in the process of hiring for its first Fort Smith location in a former Arby’s on Rogers Avenue.

In addition to Raising Cane’s filling spots for 75 team members at the new Fort Smith location, there is also a new Andy’s Frozen Custard being built just up the street with plans to open early next year. In the past 12 months there have been several new restaurants open in Fort Smith, such as Gusano’s Chicago Style Pizza on Phoenix, Chaffee Pizza — which is now Chaffee Bowl as of this week on Zero Street — Tacos 4 Life on Phoenix, and Bella Bacio downtown on North Eighth Street.

Taipei Chinese Restaurant opened back up on Rogers Avenue in July after a year of downtime to rebuild following a fire.

Other restaurants to reopen in locations previously occupied by restaurants include Zapata’s Mexican Grill in the former Lin’s Garden on Rogers. And this spring, Catfish Cove closed at 1615 Phoenix Ave. after decades in business. Blue Sky Restaurant opened there shortly afterward but has apparently closed this week. There was no answer to a phone call there Friday, and according to a waitress at Blue Sky last week, the few customers they had stopped coming because the owner took out the buffet bar.

“Unemployment is so low that employers are fighting for employees," said Tammy Jones, manager for Goodwill Career Services in Northwest Arkansas. “It’s a job seeker’s market … A lot of what we’re seeing is even nationwide, a lot of people who may not have been qualified may have been given an opportunity because of unemployment being so low.”

The Fort Smith Goodwill Career Services Center falls within Jones’ region. She said people with restaurant experience are able to job hop from one restaurant to another if they choose because there is so much competition for their services.

Kami Lee with Goodwill Industries noted that Goodwill in Fort Smith is working with several businesses to help recruit and hire workers and lately there has been a focus on restaurants.

“We are experiencing a large restaurant boom in the Fort Smith area and many are having difficulty finding longer term staff due to the new openings and opportunities,” Lee wrote in an email. “It’s not that there aren’t enough trained employees. The problem is that there aren’t enough people without work. As seen by the low unemployment rate, companies are having a hard time just getting applicants and staying fully staffed. So instead of providing training, we are acting sort of like a personnel agency. We recruit applicants, pre-screen candidates, etc. to help companies find employees.”

Like most of Goodwill’s programs, the personnel agency service is free to the companies and job seekers, Lee added.

Another contributing factor to the labor pool decline for restaurants is that positions in other sectors are becoming available through more competition. Jones said someone that may not have been viewed as qualified before are being given an opportunity because of the need for workers.