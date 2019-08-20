The regular meeting portion of the Comprehensive Master Plan Advisory Committee’s marketing subcommittee on Aug. 16 was brief. They approved minutes, elected 2 officers, introduced the guest speakers, and after the guests spoke, discussed briefly what information was needed from the Property Owners’ Association as the group moved forward.

The subcommittee elected 2 officers, a vice-chair, Dan Aylward, and a secretary, Nancy Ornelas. Jamie Caperton, chief member experience officer, gave a very brief update on the status of the 2020 marketing plan.

The guest speakers were Kevin Sexton, the Property Owners’ Association’s director of tourism and community affairs, Susan Feucht, Discovery Center manager and assistant to Sexton, and Joseph Price, the communications director.

Sexton presented an overview of the discovery packages offered by the POA. The packages, described on the HSVPOA website www.explorethevillage.com, bring visitors to the Village for 2 or 3 days, with opportunities to view properties for sale, play golf (or not), dine out and, perhaps participate in a chosen amenity with a Villager. New this year are an RV package and a Diamante package.

Illustrating his report with Power Point slides, Sexton noted that the reason for offering discovery packages is to attract potential buyers to the Village and develop leads that convert into home sales and will result in new residents, new assessments and increased revenue at all amenities.

Sexton said, “what we don’t want is to create a pressured atmosphere for our guests. In the past that’s caused bad debts and bad investment.”

Before coming to the POA, Sexton worked for the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism, and prior to that he worked for Tellico Village in Tennessee, a Cooper community with 3 golf courses and 1 large lake. Tellico promotions use similar packages, he said.

Sexton reported that there were 37 HSV discovery packages completed in 2018, 19 with golf and 18 without golf. There were 6 conversions, that is, package visitors who purchased lots or homes. Those buyers came from Texas, Wisconsin, Florida, California and Arkansas.

Sexton projected a minimum of 50 packages would be completed in 2019. So far, 48 are completed, and an additional 15 are booked. Of the total packages booked so far in 2019, 22 are with golf and 41 are without golf.

Sexton commented that there were 250 people at a recent event at the Pickleball courts where he promoted packages, and another 400 pickleball players, families and fans at an event in Hot Springs. “Pickleball is the fastest growing racquet sport in the United States,” Sexton said. Lesley Nalley, attending as a guest, added that the Village was “not moving away from golf, rather it was moving to include other amenities” in promoting HSV.

The POA tourism division uses several avenues to promote the discovery packages, including the HSV website cited above and national websites including ideal-LIVING and Private Communities. Packages are now promoted at the Newcomers’ meetings, shows in locations such as Chicago, Kansas City and Dallas and at the recent FLW Forrest Woods show in Hot Springs.

His division also uses social media, including Facebook and Instagram. Print advertising in a variety of publications is also used.

Corporate partnerships between the POA and such entities as CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs has encouraged at least one family to move here, Sexton said, and he continues pursuing partnerships with strategic organizations in central Arkansas. The initial focus is to increase visitor use of amenities with the overall goal of encouraging property ownership.

The POA’s partnership with the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism and the Arkansas Economic Development Commission have provided drone-made video and photographs of the Village that are used in promotions and has brought state officials and state travel writers to visit and write about HSV.

As he neared the end of his part of the presentation, Sexton announced, in advance of a press conference that afternoon, that the Arkansas Natural State Golf Tour had added the Isabella golf course to its list of state courses for visitors to play, which he said was, “big news.” The state will also provide a sign on the interstate in Benton about the golf tour and HSV’s Isabella course. About golf tour visitors, Sexton said, “They will pay a higher rate than anyone here.”

Feucht followed Sexton. She discussed the software she uses to track leads and the sequence of actions she takes when someone makes contact through the website or through other programs or from leads from Village Homes and Lands. Her first step is to contact the requester to get additional information and answer their questions.

All the information is uploaded into a software program that will track additional contacts with each lead. Feucht is responsible for maintaining contact with the leads and updating the database as needed. Some information is captured electronically and fed into the software, but some she must input by hand.

Price, POA communications director, followed Feucht. His presentation was cut short by his need to go to the golf tour press conference, but included an overview of the data, referred to as analytics, generated by visitors to the HSV websites, which are the public site and the member only site, which is accessed when a member logs onto the website to conduct such activities and setting a tee time, registering a guest for the gates or paying a fee.

The analytical information has only been collected since the old website was shut down in April. As the year progresses, it will be possible to track activity on the sites before and after new promotions or other events. He noted that there was an increase in traffic on the website around July 4, which, he suggested, might have been due to the special events scheduled around the holiday.

The next regular meeting of the CMPAC marketing subcommittee will be at 2 p.m., Sept. 20, at Coronado Center. Guests are welcome.



