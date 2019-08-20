I am humbled and ecstatic to have the opportunity to help write this column for the Paris community. From the first time I visited Paris, I knew this was a town full of genuinely kind people. I feel blessed to now call Paris home.

My name is Ella Cureton. I am a nurse practitioner who has joined Mercy Clinic Family Medicine in Paris. I work with Dr. Jason Richey and nurse practitioner Kim Hertlein to help serve and provide medical care for our community.

The purpose of House Calls is to provide education about common medical concerns, with a new topic addressed each week. This week I would like to discuss Rocky Mountain spotted fever, a tick-borne illness that has been a prevalent concern this summer.

What is Rocky Mountain spotted fever? It is an infection you can get from certain kinds of ticks. This infection can lead to life-threatening problems, such as shock and kidney failure, if it is not treated quickly.

The onset of symptoms usually starts about two to 14 days after the tick bite. These symptoms include a sudden fever, a severe headache, muscle and joint aches, and nausea/vomiting.

You also may experience a rash with Rocky Mountain spotted fever. This rash looks like many tiny, flat, purple or red spots. The rash usually starts on wrists and ankles, spreads to arms and legs, and then to the rest of the body.

If you find a tick on your body, be sure to remove it immediately. This helps you avoid an infection or any diseases the tick may pass on.

If you are diagnosed with tick fever, it can be treated with antibiotics. It is important to take the antibiotic as prescribed and complete the full course of antibiotic therapy.

Follow-up care is a key part of your treatment and safety. Be sure to make and go to all appointments and call your provider if you are having problems.

Thank you for your time this week. Remember, if there is a topic you’d like to hear more about, please let us know.