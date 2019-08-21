The city of Conway dedicated the splash pad at Laurel Park to Candy Jones, who served as grant administrator until her death and was instrumental in securing funding for the park. The city has lovingly renamed the splash pad “Candyland.”

On Sept. 9, Mayor Bart Castleberry, members of the Conway City Council and Candy’s family – husband Arch Jones Jr.; children, Archie and Caitlin; and mother, Robbie VonTungeln Morgan – and other city officials unveiled a memorial wall with a plaque in honor of Candy and a photo of her at the splash pad during a dedication ceremony.

The plaque reads: “A loving wife, mother, daughter and friend who inspired us to be a blessing to someone each day. Candy’s heart was as large as her impact on the lives she touched throughout the years. May her vibrant spirit and commitment to serving others live on through those who gather play, and build friendships in this park. This splash pad will serve as a lasting handprint of her legacy and desire to make our world better one community at a time. #candyland Dedicated 2019.”

Candy died May 2, following a long battle with cancer.

She owned her own grant administration consulting business, CMS Consulting, for more than 20 years before going to work for the city of Conway in 2017.

