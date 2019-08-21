Stuttgart hosted their final tuneup for the 2019 season on Tuesday night when the Marion Patriots rolled into town for a senior varsity scrimmage between the two schools.

Marion, from the class 6A east, proved to be every bit the formidable opponent that was expected.

“Marion is a very good football team,” said Josh Price. “I’m glad we were able to scrimmage a team of their level to get us ready for the season. I don’t expect to see that type of roster the rest of the year.”

The Patriots finished 2018 8-3 and returned much of their roster included the Arkansas Democrat Gazette’s sophomore of the year in quarterback Daedrick Cail.

The scrimmage was divided into two halves. The first half saw each team get 31 snaps on offense and 31 snaps on defense. The second half was divided into two ten minute quarters.

Marion went on offense first and needed nine plays to travel 70 yards for the first score of the game. Kentreal Jones carried the ball in from two yards out before Dylan Pieri drilled the first of his seven extra points.

Stuttgart’s first offensive possession did not begin well as the opening snap sailed over Mitchell Stovesand’s head where it was recovered by Marion on the two-yard line. Upon regaining possession, the Ricebird offense used the final 11 plays of their first series to advance to Marion’s 40-yard line before failing to reach the end zone.

The Patriots would score on their next two possessions, the second touchdown on a 32-yard completion between backup quarterback Ben Garrard and Slade Webb. Marion’s third score of the period would be a 43 yard run from Kenyelle Williams.

The Bird’s offense was unable to muster any points with their three possessions of the first half. Stuttgart moved inside Patriot territory with each drive but was never able to penetrate the Marion endzone leading to a final score of 21-0 in the first half of the scrimmage.

The Patriots opened the second half of the scrimmage on offense and used a six-play 70-yard drive to reach the endzone. Daedrick Cail hit Slade Webb with a 31-yard strike to move ahead 7-0.

Stuttgart’s ensuing possession reached midfield before the ball was turned over on downs. Five plays later Marion was in the end zone again, this time a Cail to DJ Johnson 49 yard hookup.

The Bird’s fumbled on the first play of their next drive and Marion scooped it up for a third score to make the deficit 21-0 as the first ten minute quarter came to a close.

Marion made their advantage 28-0 with 4:21 remaining in the final period when Kentreal Jones scored from eight yards out.

On the final play of the scrimmage, Stuttgart finally found the endzone when Jaxson Robinson raced 54 yards for the lone Ricebird touchdown, making the final margin of the second half of Tuesday’s scrimmage 28-7.

While the scoreboard was not kind to Stuttgart on this night, Price was able to find a few positives from his team’s performance.

“We did a pretty good job of getting to the ball, tackling and hustling. We made a ton of mistakes but they’re all fixable.”

The most glaring issue on Tuesday night for Price and offensive coordinator Chason Bowman was the lack of physical play from the Ricebird’s cornerback position.

“Our defensive backs did an absolutely terrible job of being physical at the line,” said Price. “They allowed a free release for their receivers all night. We have to get that fixed.”

Price was pleased with the play of both of his quarterbacks. At this time he expects Mitchell Stovesand to start but Pate Kleinbeck will play also.

“Mitchell will start in week one but Pate is going to get in there too,” said Price. “Jaxson Robinson looked really good I thought as did Daniel Holliday on offense. Defensively, that is a different story.”

When asked about his assessment of his team-leading up to the first game of the season, Price, as usual, was upfront.

“We’re about where we thought we would be. We have a ton of growing up to do. Just learning how to play football at this point. We are really young at some critical positions but as the season goes on I think we will see improvement each week.”

Stuttgart opens their season next Friday night when they host the Dewitt Dragons in the sixth installment of the renewed battle of Arkansas County. The Dragons defeated class 3A Barton in their pre-season scrimmage last night, 38-32.