August 24: Scranton Rough Riders Short Legged Rodeo will take place August 24, 7 p.m. at the Scranton Rodeo Arena. For entry call 479-438-1873. Free admission for kids 6 and under.

August 26: County Line School Board meets at 7 p.m. in the auditorium.

August 27: Paris Masonic Lodge meets at 6:30 p.m.

August 27: Foster Care meeting 6-8 p.m. at 17 West McKeen, Paris. Call Linda Gulllings at 479-719-1393.

August 27: Widowed Support Group meets from 1-3 p.m. at the Hughes Center in Russellville.

August 27: Sons of Confederate Veterans meets at 7 p.m. at the Dardanelle Library.