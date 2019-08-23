The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments which include restaurants, bars, daycares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• Broadmoor Elementary School, 1106 S. Wisconsin St. Date of inspection Aug. 15. Wiping cloths were observed sitting on the counters in the kitchen. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Wiping cloth was placed in sanitize solution during time of inspection.

• Mazzio’s Italian Eatery, 8110 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Aug. 13. Left end of pizza prep cooler food items were 53 degrees. Manager discarded out of temp food and contacted owner for repair on cooler. Middle and right side of cooler was holding proper temperatures. No probe type thermometer for checking internal food temperatures. Did not find thermometers in any food coolers. Keep them visible at all times to be sure temperatures are below 41 degrees. Can opener and holder visibly soiled. Keep these cleaned and sanitized at least every four hours when in use. Vent hood, wire racks, electric boxes behind prep cooler visibly soiled. Clean all visibly soiled areas. Coke cases in preparation area visibly soiled. Clean them or remove them from preparation area. Ceiling tiles in disrepair. When replacing them use non absorbent cleanable tiles.

• Olive Mart, 2202 S. Olive St. Date of inspection Aug. 13. Ice bags are not labeled. Food packaged in Retail Food Establishment, shall be labeled as specified in law.

• Subway, 8001 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Aug. 13. Cold cut prep cooler holding products above 41 degrees. Manager is to use time as a health control until unit can be serviced. No probe type thermometers for checking internal food temperatures. Keep one in a food product in each prep cooler to be sure proper food temperatures are kept.

• Hazel Fine Deli Grocery, 2510 S. Hazel St. Date of inspection Aug. 12. Trash can blocking the hand washing sink. A hand-washing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than hand washing. Observation: Turkey in cold holding were observed above the maximum temperature of 41F. [List food item(s), temperature, and unit] Corrective Action: Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. The owner removed the items from the cold holding area into another cooler with proper temperature. Used wiping cloths observed sitting out on counter tops. Wiping cloths should be kept in a proper sanitizer solution between use.

• Alokab Super Stop LLC, 200 University Drive. Date of inspection Aug. 8. Ice bags not labeled. Food packaged in Retail Food Establishment, shall be labeled as specified in law.

• Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 8101 Sheridan Road, White Hall (120 Commerce Drive per S. Merritt, changed.) Date of inspection Aug. 8. No lids for waste cans. Keep lids on waste cans with food residue while not in use.

• Taco Bell, 8001 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Aug. 8. Walls of walk in cooler visibly soiled. Clean walk in.