Flash floods on Saturday morning had claimed one life, reached into homes and displaced a handful of people in Fort Smith and Sebastian County.

The woman, identified as Debra Stevens, 47, of Fort Smith, appears to have been delivering newspapers near the 5800 block of Kinkead when swift waters washed her car off the roadway and she was unable to exit her vehicle, according to Fort Smith Police Spokesman Aric Mitchell. The incident occurred before 7 a.m. Saturday following 3.75 inches of rain that fell from midnight Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday in the Fort Smith area, according to National Weather Service forecasters.

The floodwaters also prompted multiple swift-water rescues from abandoned vehicles "throughout the morning," had displaced three people in the county and two in Fort Smith and reached into five homes in the county and 10 in Fort Smith, said County Emergency Management Director Kendall Beam.

The floods have prompted authorities to open temporary shelters in Lavaca and Fort Smith, Beam said. Fort Smith police urge anyone with questions about the well-being of their loved ones in the floods to first check the Fort Smith shelter at Grand Avenue Baptist Church, according to a Police Department news release.

Beam around 9:45 a.m. Saturday said officials may close the Fort Smith shelter if people continue to leave. He didn't say if they would do the same for the shelter in Lavaca, which "has been hit hard" by the flash floods.

Beam said no roads had been washed out, but that sections of highways 252 and 255 in the county had been closed due to the floods. The intersection of North Seventh and L streets in Fort Smith, which was under water Saturday morning, was also blocked off.

Water had also reportedly entered a building on Sebastian Commons at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith and into businesses north of downtown including Bookish and Valley Cuts.

Beam and police both urge caution during the floods.

"Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas or around any barricades," the release states.

This is a developing story.