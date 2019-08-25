Abby Short has left her mark on Greenwood, and it is both colorful and kind.

Over the summer at Greenwood’s East Pointe Elementary, two colorful murals were painted by the recent Greenwood High School graduate, who now attends the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville as a freshman UA Honors Fellow and flutist for the Razorback Band.

“I can’t tell you how many parents have taken pictures of their children on the first day of school in front of the murals,” said East Pointe Principal Joshua Ray. “It’s something we are proud to have on our campus. It’s a visual upgrade to scale up the school.”

Colorful cubes, reminiscent of the ‘80s video game “Qbert,” make up one mural. The other mural expresses the motto “Kindness Matters," something East Pointe Elementary strives to push annually by taking part in The Great Kindness Challenge each January and throughout the year.

"It's a philosophy we have with our students and always one of our big pushes here," said Faith Short, assistant principal at East Pointe, and Abby's mother.

Kindness Matters is also, by coincidence, a Texas-based nonprofit group that formed a national campaign for schools in 2014 to improve the way all people interact with each other. It is in honor of 13-year-old Peyton A. James, who took his life in 2013 after years of being bullied.

"Not everyone is a bully, but everyone can be kinder to those around them," the Kindness Matters website states."'Kindness Matters' is not just another 'anti-bullying' campaign. Instead, it’s a PRO-KINDNESS message that shows young people the power of their words and the power of KINDNESS!"

The assistant principal said she would look into requesting an assembly from the Kindness Matters group. Since its creation in the fall of 2014, Kindness Matters President Jacki James has brought the Kindness Matters message to more than 30,000 students in the nation, the website noted.

'Genuinely kind'

Ray said Abby Short easily donated more than 100 hours of her time to complete the murals over the summer. She also has a long history of donating her time to budding musicians with the Greenwood High School band. When she was a freshman at the high school, she began volunteering music lessons to beginner flute players. She later also gave lessons to all-region flutists.

Short didn’t cut short on her studies, either. She made a near-perfect score, a 35, on the ACT college aptitude test in her junior year. Her musical honors also included making all-state flute and all-state vocalist. In addition to being awarded a UA Honors Fellowship Scholarship, she received a UA band scholarship and was named one of the Arkansas Governor’s Distinguished Scholars.

“She’s just the kind of kid who excels at everything, but she is genuinely kind and gives back,” Ray added.

The principal said he has known Short for about three years and feels young people are too often overlooked for the good things they do in society.

Tammy Brewer, a teacher at Greenwood High for 27 years until this year, said Short was one of her "teacher cadets" through a concurrent introduction to education class through Arkansas Tech University. Brewer is now a recruitment and retention specialist for novice teachers at the Guy Fenter Education Service Cooperative in Branch.

In Brewer's words, Abby has "such an artistic gift and she doesn't mind using it to help others."

"Whenever I needed something done I could always count on her to do it for me," Brewer wrote in an email. "With the Teacher Cadets she did a wonderful job going into an elementary classroom and experiencing teaching. The little kids loved her so much. She really engaged the students and I believe she will make a great teacher someday."

Her high school band director, Joel Silavan, also had high praise for Abby Short.

"When it came to helping and teaching younger students in the Greenwood band program, Abby Short's generosity with her time, was matched with patience and musical knowledge," Silavan wrote in an email. "As one of our student leaders, I always had the utmost confidence in her abilities to teach and guide flute players in the Greenwood band program. Abby will be very successful at the college level and after."

Perseverance pays

Although artistically inclined, Abby has set her sights on becoming a professor of music and education, as well as a performer.

Academics may come easier to her than some people, but Faith says her daughter is "relentless" when she sets a goal for herself.

"It's a mix of both," Abby said of her memory capabilities and perseverance. "I push myself because I want to do well ... to be the best at what I am trying to do."

Because she does not see well, Abby says she focuses intently on the subject matter and "usually memorizes" it. It's not a photographic memory, necessarily, but good enough to get the job done. She has taken all honors classes, which also has surrounded her by other high achievers.

When she's not playing or rehearsing with the Razorback Band, Abby practices writing famous quotes in calligraphy and reading both historical fiction and nonfiction.

Both of Abby’s parents also had a hand in the murals. Faith came up with a design and provided a color scheme. Abby took care of the rest. The “Cube” mural, took several weeks to complete because of its need for attention to precise angles, Abby said. Her father, Brett Short, worked with her on the “Kindness Matters” mural, and took only a few days.