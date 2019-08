David Bush, long-time volunteer board chairman for the Pine Bluff-Jefferson County Port Authority, receives an appreciation plaque from the Port Authority’s executive director, Lou Ann Nisbett. She presented the award at the board’s Aug. 21 meeting. Nisbett will retire later this week from the Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County. Before retiring, she wanted to officially thank Bush for his service, support and ‘steady hand in guiding’ the authority, according to a news release.