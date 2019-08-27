One locker at St. Joseph High School isn't being used for books anymore.

According to school officials, the Conway school decided to use one of its student lockers as a place for its campus community to "deposit" prayer requests.

"Locker [No.] 79 has index cards attached which can be written on and slipped into one of the locker's bottom slots," officials told the Log Cabin Democrat.

All prayer requests submitted to the "Prayer Locker," as its now been named, will also remain confidential.

Officials said school administrators, teachers and/or staff members would be happy to pray for those in need.

"Don't tell God how big your problems are," one of them wrote. "Tell your problems how big God is!"

