All three Conway university presidents, Mayor Bart Castleberry and Pastor E.C. Maltbia welcomed college students during the 2019 College Day at True Holiness Saints Center.

Four students were presented with scholarships during the annual event – DyJuana Davis received $1,000; Sidney Hunt received $500; and Elisabeth Russell and Kiaunna Johnson received $250 each.

After a moving performance by the Judah Chorale, Mayor Castleberry welcomed the crowd and made a surprise announcement – that the city hired True Holiness Saints Center Executive Administrator Shawanna Rodgers as its director of minority affairs.

“That was a no-brainer for us,” he said.

He said he would love to see the college graduates live in Conway beyond their college careers.

“We want you to stay in Conway … it’s important for our growth as a city that you bring the knowledge and skills you have here,” the mayor said.

University of Central Arkansas President Houston Davis, wearing a purple jacket and purple suede shoes in honor of UCA, said he looked forward to welcoming the new students to “be a part of this community.”

Central Baptist College President Terry Kimbrow joked that he would wear blue suede shoes next year, CBC’s color and told students “these can be the best days of your life.”

“This is a frightening time and that’s OK,” he said. “Connect yourself with a local church.”

Hendrix College President Bill Tsutsui told students “this is a time of change, promise and endless possibilities and potential.”

“Study hard, challenge yourself and set high goals,” he said.

Pastor Maltbia’s message was Point. Blank. Periodt – which he said is the spelling used when one is correct without a doubt and isn’t interested in any further discussion.

He warned students against “getting too turnt,” which he described as “being overly excessive.”

He encouraged them to “get to know the right people.”

“The quality of your collegiate experience will be determined in large part by the people you surround yourself with,” Maltbia said.

He then closed by urging students and all those present to “keep God first.”

Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net