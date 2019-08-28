August 28: Paris Rotary Club District 6110 Club #2446 meets every Wednesday at Grapevine from 12:00-1:00 p.m.

August 29: First Christian Church free meal Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the basement of First Christian Church. Anyone in need of a free meal is welcome.

August 29: Congressman Bruce Westerman will be at the Logan County Courthouse in Paris from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

September 1: Paris City Council meets at 6 p.m.

September 2: Scranton City Council meets at 7:30 p.m.

September 3: Town and Country Garden Club will meet with Sid Vogelpohl for a Q &A @ 4 p.m.

September 2: Christian Motorcycle Association meets at 7 p.m. at Grapevine.