Out of the many nominations submitted by community members this year, the Paris Frontier Days Board has selected Lee Lane to serve as the 2019 Frontier Days Grand Marshal.

Since returning to her hometown of Paris in 2004, Lee Johns Lane, PhD, has worked with numerous dedicated citizens of the community to improve and expand the opportunities and quality of life for the Arkansas River Valley residents. As Chair of the Paris Area Economic Development Council, Lane and the dedicated PAEDC board successfully established the $1.3 million Logan County Career Center in the Tyson Foods building, which provides skills and technical training for area high school students and adults to meet the needs of local manufacturers and health care providers. With the generosity and creativity of the local citizens, Lane also initiated the coordination of the creation of the Eiffel Tower Park. Over $100,000 in donations of money, labor, materials and equipment resulted in one of Arkansas’ wedding spot of choice and the growth of the Locks of Love Fence.

Lane has secured grants and funding for the Paris Boys and Girls Club, Logan County Historical Jail Museum, Paris & Logan County Coal Miners Museum, Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Logan County and First Christian Church while serving on the boards. Lane also secured grants and donations for the Disabled American Veterans, American Legion, Paris Senior Center, Boy Scouts, Community Outreach Services as well as other important civic activities. Lane led the Paris Area Community Kickstart project creating the Paris Action Plan for which Paris was Awarded Recognition by Arkansas Community Development Society. These community efforts have added exciting community projects which greatly increase the pride and dedication of all the citizens of our community.

Lee has had the opportunity to serve as a Board Member of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority, a Board Member of the Paris Area Chamber of Commerce, Arkansas Tech University Foundation Board, ATU Alumni Board, ATU Business School Advisory Board, University of Arkansas Graduate School International Education/Research & Innovation Campaign Arkansas Committee, Razorback Foundation, UofA Women’s Giving Circle, Alpha Omega Chapter of Delta Gamma at UofA.

“Lane was chosen because of her years of dedication to the City of Paris in the economic field, “ said PACC Executive Director Tonya Baumgartner. “Lane is always volunteering and promoting Paris as a whole. She still works with committees across the state finding ways to bring programs or assistance to Paris.”

Recognition is al reward for the commitment to a community, organization, project or idea. Lee has received several very special recognitions for various efforts, such as Distinguished Alumni Award from Paris Schools in 2009; 2009 Certificate of Appreciation from Disabled American Veterans Chapter 39; 2013 Chamber of Commerce Member of the Year; Distinguished Alumni Award from UofA College of Engineering in 2010; UofA Distinguished Alumni Award in 2018.

“Lee was a past president of the Chamber and Economic Development Commission. We are grateful for the hard work she has put in over the years. She is laying a solid foundation for generations to come.”

Today, Lane and her husband, Sam McCutcheon, are enjoying life in her hometown. Lane and Sam have eight children and one delightful beagle, Uno, who enjoys greeting all the cats on the beautiful streets of Paris each morning.

The PACC thanks Lane for her limitless contributions that have made and will continue to make huge impacts on our community.