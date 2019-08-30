Magazine School District voters are being asked to assess themselves a 4 mill property tax increase in a vote set for Sept. 10 to cover a $5,585,000 bond issue.

The purpose of the issue, according to the ballot, is to refund a current bond issue, which were issued Sept. 1, 2015; paving; making security enhancements; and constructing, refurbishing, remodeling, and equipping other school facilities. The new bond issue will be for a term of 30 years.

Surplus revenues generated from the issue, the ballot states, may be used by the district for other school purposes.

If passed, the tax millage for Magazine property owners will be 43 mills. A 4 mill increase on a $100,000 represents an $80 annual increase, according to Logan County Tax Assessor Shannon Cotton.

Cotton adds that millage increases will affect taxes for those who’s assessed values are frozen due to being age 65 or disabled because only the assessed value is frozen rather than the millage rate.

Early voting for the special election begins next Tuesday, Sept. 3, and continues through Monday, Sept. 9 in the Logan County Clerk’s offices in the Booneville, during regular business hours.

All voting on Sept. 10 will be at the polls from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A public meeting has been set to address the topic at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday Sept. 3, in the high school cafeteria.