The corner of South 46th Street and Rogers Avenue is expected to remain a piece of green space until litigation is complete, which could be several more months.

Local attorney John Alford said an appeal of the Fort Smith Board of Directors' approval for a Casey’s General Store at the location is still pending. A scheduling conference Sept. 11 is expected to set a date for when the case is to be heard.

“I suspect it will be heard on the merits by first quarter of next year on this phase of the litigation,” Alford wrote in an email.

The appeal was filed in January with the Sebastian County Circuit Court to overturn the board’s decision to allow development on the land, which is owned by St. Scholastica Monastery.

“(City Administrator Carl Geffken) was very sympathetic, but he didn’t offer any solution to the situation,” Bill Priakos, nearby homeowner, previously told the Times Record. “I think at this point, we’re at the mercy of the courts to see what the next steps are.”

One of the points of appeal listed in the lawsuit is the city didn’t follow the Future Fort Smith Comprehensive Plan nor did it seek an amendment of the plan when it approved the project last year.

The comprehensive plan says residents value the green space in the city, including “our trees, river and streams and other irreplaceable natural scenic and recreational resources.”

One section is dedicated to the city’s natural and cultural resources, featuring policies to help protect and enhance the ecosystem and natural resources.

Policy NCR-2.2 says the city will work to preserve wildlife habitats. Policy NCR-2.5 states the city will implement programs to enhance landscaping and tree conservation. Policy NCR-3.2 indicates historically significant landmarks and cultural assets will be promoted.

“Fort Smith’s natural and cultural resources are among its most important assets, adding value to residential neighborhoods and attracting visitors from around the world to the city,” the report states.

St. Scholastica Monastery has been on the property since the sisters moved to Fort Smith in 1924. Trinity Junior High is located on the property, and the corner where the store is supposed to be located has a small pond with Canada geese who are frequently seen nearby.

Multiple members of the community said they think the development of the Casey’s store would go against the comprehensive plan, but Geffken said at a Ward 1 meeting the plan is used as a guide for development with no legal requirement to adhere by its standards.

Vice Mayor and At-large Director Kevin Settle said during the original discussion he was against the land rezoning that would allow the project to move forward. Two other directors concurred.

“Once we rezone it, it stays,” Settle said. “I’m going to agree with Mr. Alford here. Once you turn this into a gas station, it’ll never go back. You’ll never undo it, and we have gas stations everywhere.”

There is a Citgo gas station on the adjacent corner of South 46th Street.

According to the case filing, it has been assigned to Sebastian County District VI. James O. Cox is the presiding district judge.