School is for reading, writing and ‘rithmetic, at least according to the old saying. Fort Smith students are getting better at the reading part thanks to the expansion of a summer program.

Cathey Ford, Fort Smith intervention and dyslexia coordinator, told the Board of Education on Monday that more than 100 students participated in the four-week program, piloted last year with 34, including ninth- and 10th-graders.

Students invited to the camp must have scored at or below the 25th percentile in reading on their standardized tests. They were given assessments to determine their strengths and weaknesses. Then they were broken up into two groups.

The first group was the decoding group, called “Seeing Stars” students. These students, Ford said, “have trouble getting the words off the page, matching letters and sounds, and putting it all together.” She said this group focused on building the “foundational” reading skills.

Ford previously said students in this group have a hard time remembering common words such as “and” or “but” in addition to visualize letters and patterns. For example, a child could see a word in a book, sound it out and not remember it when he or she sees it again.

Decoding group students also struggle to create new words because of the inability to retain word “images.” If a student sounds out the word “cat,” they cannot visualize and produce the word “bat” when asked to change the “c” to a “b.”

The second group was the comprehension, or the “visualizing and verbalizing” students. Ford said this part of the curriculum teaches students to create mental images.

“Usually, students who struggle with comprehension, they never get the movie going in their head like good readers do; like when you’re reading and you make those pictures in your head,” Ford said.

These students understand the individual meanings of words and short phrases but struggle to understand the meaning of large portions of text.

Ford said in just one month, the participating students made large strides in reading skills, increasing their testable scores in each area.

The program uses curriculum from Lindamood-Bell, which teachers receive training on, to ensure consistent strategies for all students and continue similar practices for the students who attended the camp.

One year after the first group of students participated, Ford said 55% of students were in the 26th percentile or higher. And 19 of the 29 students remaining in the district, two moved, were still listed as “in need of improvement.”

Twenty-four of the students, while some might still be below the 25th percentile, made improvements in their test scores. Ford said 18 kids increased their scores by 10% or higher.

To emphasize the importance of the program, Ford read an essay from a Northside special education student in the Seeing Stars program.

“Seeing Stars is when you can break apart words and sound them out. I am good at this, because I practice,” the student wrote. “Now I can understand harder books. Last year, I could only read easy books.”

Kellie Cohen Minton, Fort Smith director of student achieve, said growth matters morally related to student performance, but it also reflects well on the district.

Even if students don’t have the highest test scores, if they are making improvements and meeting their growth targets, that is included in calculating the letter grades each school receives.

“Growth does matter from a number of perspectives,” Minton said. “And the gains are being sustained, and that was really important to us — that whatever they achieved during summer reading camp could be sustained throughout the course of the school year.”

Ford and Minton said students have been more excited to come to school or show their teachers the new books they’ve gotten through, improving their attendance records, discipline records and grades all because they can read.

“They’re enjoying reading,” said board President Susan McFerran. “It’s not a chore.”

So far, all kindergarten through second-grade teachers are trained to teach with the Lindamood-Bell curriculum, and Fort Smith Superintendent Doug Brubaker said the district is already seeing a drop in students enrolled in interventionist classes in third grade and up. There is an expectation that as the schools continue with these programs, there will be fewer students continuing to struggle.

The program hopes to expand further next summer, Minton said, while also working to implement additional strategies to use during the academic year to ensure every student is being helped.