Hot Springs Village police had a busy week, receiving several reports on unauthorized gate entries (10), public assists (2), welfare checks (3), loose dogs (5), alarms going off (5) and 1 deer accident.

Other reports are as follows:

Aug. 31

At Algercias Lane police investigated a harassing complaint about an ex-boyfriend’s 45 phone calls. No threats were made and the lady was not concerned about violence.

The HSVPD officer advised her to contact Sheridan, Arkansas, police since the calls began there where she lives.

An officer was sent to Coronado tennis courts in reference to a medical assist. An unresponsive person was tended to by LifeNet and HSVFD, then transported to CHI for treatment.

At Cifuentes Way, in reference to her parents, a woman told police she had come from Minnesota to collect her parents, but they decided not to go at this time. She felt it was in their best interest to relocate to Minnesota. She added that she had been in touch with Adult Protective Services and said she’d await their determination and work through the courts.

Sept. 1

A man contacted police for advice referring to a domestic situation involving a man and a woman who had been living with him for 8 years. She is now having medical problems causing her to act abnormally. Police discussed options with the man.

In the area of Denia Lane police looked into a complaint of a truck parked at the end of the road. The officer observed a bow hunter’s dash pass and advised the caller the Village bow hunt had started that day.

At Cevico Lane police made contact with a woman near to the residence that had reported hearing people talking in her fireplace and that she had the same issue at her old residence. She believed an unknown male has been placing bugs and cameras in her residence at the request of her sister in an attempt to file a lawsuit.

At DeSoto and Alicante Road, in reference to a 2-vehicle accident, police learned vehicle 1 had backed into vehicle 2. Damage to vehicle 1 was estimated at $1,500, to vehicle 2, $3,000. A citation was issued to vehicle 1 driver.

A complaint about a Cooper Concrete truck said the truck dumped concrete on the side of the road (Piocha Lane). Attempts to contact Cooper Concrete about the matter were unsuccessful.

An officer went to the Cortez Fire Department in reference to a hunter who had his equipment tampered with. The hunter found a note saying “fellow hunter, this is private property, game warden notified.” Police said the area is an area allowed for hunting.

At Isabella Way police checked into a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival they were told all was fine. Both parties were surprised by the officer’s presence and said there had not been a disturbance.

A report of leaking gas from a boat at the docks near Coronado Center was received and looked into by POA personnel.

A report of a disturbance at Cabo Tinoso found both resident’s occupants to be OK.

From the Cantabrian Way area came a report of a man in the woods watching a woman who became frightened. The woman was hunting from a deer stand when she noticed the man watching her with binoculars. The surrounding area was checked but no one was located.

At Telon Lane police investigated a verbal disturbance. Both involved said they would try not to argue.

At Rota Lane a bat was caught inside a house.