American Legion Post 121 of Paris is offering an opportunity to honor our heroes with their annual “Field of Heroes” beginning September 20, 2019 and continuing through Veterans' Day November 11, 2019. The flags will be on display next to All Care Pharmacy on Walnut in Paris. Orders for the flags will be taken through November 11, 2019.

Flags may be purchased in honor of or in memory of active duty or retired or deceased military from any of the services, as well as law enforcement officers, firemen, wildlife officers, and any other first responder, all of whom are considered under the banner of “HEROES”.

The cost of the flags will be $35.00 each and will include a card with an emblem indicating the service of the hero as well as a ribbon indicating the status of the hero (active duty, retired, deceased, etc.). Information not on the form may be submitted on a separate sheet of paper attached to the order form. This may include any special medals received, wars served in, rank, POW or MIA, or any other information that you want to include about the hero.

You may honor several people on one flag by including $4.00 for each additional name. The flag will be folded and given to the sponsor after Veterans' Day. You may have the flag sent to you for an additional $7.50.

To purchase a flag, send a check for $35.00 (plus $4.00 for each additional name, ribbon, and certificate) payable to FOH Legion Post 121 to PO Box 244, Paris, AR 72855. Please be sure to include a valid phone number in case we need to contact you.

Profits from the “Field of Heroes” project will assist the support of our local Post and community. You may contact Steve Shepherd at 479-934-4386 or 870-662-0485 or Randall Zimmer at the Veterans Service Office in the Courthouse on Monday and Tuesday 479-963-1303.