ByIt was many months in the process, but Diamante members recently celebrated the official opening of their outdoor courtyard, aptly named the Ouachita Patio.

Designed by Larry Brocaw, architect and member, more than 150 joined in the celebration named Dîner en Blanc. Members dressed in white and enjoyed drinks and heavy apéritifs before sharing the evening’s outdoor festivities.

A fountain and garden grace the west border of the area. There are shady areas with umbrella covered tables for summer.

For fall and cooler weather they’ve placed two fire pits for member enjoyment. There is also a full-service bar for refreshing summer beverages or warm drinks to accompany chilly weather.

Diamante is a popular golf, recreation and social hub.

Several membership options are available. Call the club at 501-922-1114 for more information.



