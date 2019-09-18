Several young doctors decide to intubate a patient, check for breath sounds and a pulse before requesting a comprehensive metabolic panel. It sounds like a regular episode of Grey’s Anatomy, but it’s just medical students in a lab learning to keep patients safe.

Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine students must perform progressive simulation, or SIM, labs to evaluate student learning.

Dr. Harvey Potts, ARCOM executive director of simulation and clinical skills, said first year students do basic labs on different systems of the body, such as treat a small bowel obstruction, and learn to read vital signs.

Second years have labs requiring treatment based on an analysis of symptoms in multiple body systems, such as the cardiovascular, respiratory and renal systems, because they are learning pharmacology and pathology.

Third years work at clinics in Arkansas and Oklahoma but return once a semester for “Days at the Fort.” Students are evaluated on previously taught skills, what was learned in the field, and possible gaps in their education or negative habits.

Simulation Lab Coordinator Kerrie Barber said the dummies have bodily functions, such as pulses, tears, bleeding and swelling, like live patients. The features let students practice regular skills, including intubation, IV and catheter insertion, and defibrillation.

Barber said a doctor on staff watches each lab through a one-way window and can act as the patient, controlling the body based on the care.

“We want them to be making mistakes in here instead of on a patient. You would be surprised how often they come in here and freeze,” Barber said. “It’s good that they freeze in here, instead of our there where it really matters.”

‘Where the learning begins’

Students perform each simulation before debriefing with the staff doctor about what went well, what didn’t, what should’ve been seen or done, and why.

Some teaching happens bedside in the labs, so students can see exactly how a simulation should go. Many times, however, performance discussions occur in a nearby conference room to lower the emotions produced by the simulation, Potts said.

Simulations “shock” students into what real cases are like, and the conversations are “where the learning really begins,” because they bridge the gap between book knowledge and actual care. Potts said students learn to provide quality and safe care.

During a previous lab, Potts said students incorrectly assumed an X-Ray belonged to their patient and nearly simulated a procedure for someone else. The verified results and labs are for the correct patient now.

Susan Devero, Arkansas Colleges of Health Education executive director of communications, said from the patient side of things, she likes knowing the students have these experiences in the development stage and will be ready for graduation.

“When they go out in the real world scenario, they’ve simulated it so many times it becomes second nature to them, so they don’t have mishaps or missteps in the care they need to provide,” Potts said.

Extended learning

Not all participatory activities occur in the SIM lab, though. Potts said students practice regular skills on “task trainers” to ensure regular duties are performed correctly and safely.

Students may practice lumbar punctures — often used for epidurals during childbirth or taking spinal fluid samples — or central lines to access the heart via the jugular vein.

Another commonly practiced skill is the shoulder injection. Task trainers are connected to iPads, which beep when injections are made at the proper location and depth, because “you can’t just stab someone,” Potts said.

Students may need to complete a specific number of tasks, such as intubations, by the end of their rotations or residency. If their specific area doesn’t provide many opportunities to work on the skills, Potts said students can practice in the campus labs.

SIM labs are also used when a hospital death occurs and the staff simulates a procedure to determine what went wrong or if anything could’ve been done differently.

“Overall, the whole end game is to create competent physicians and provide patient safety for the individual and community as a whole,” Potts said.

Another group of students will come to campus in October to undergo their third-year simulation activities. Third year is the last time students are required to come on campus before graduation; they will be working in clinics and preparing for residency in the final year.