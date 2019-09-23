The Logan County Extension Homemaker clubs have a mission to build strong families and communities through continuing education, leadership development, and community service. Extension Homemaker clubs are affiliated with University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service. Clubs meet monthly in communities throughout the county and state. At the meetings, members have educational programs based on the latest information on subjects such as nutrition, financial management, family and child development, health, the environment, and much more.

In addition to monthly club meetings, members organize and conduct special projects for children, senior citizens, and others in the community.

The Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service is an equal opportunity/equal access/affirmative action institution. If you require a reasonable accommodation to participate or need materials in another format, please contact your County Extension office as soon as possible. Dial 711 for Arkansas Relay.

The following is a schedule of the Logan County Extension Homemakers Clubs.

Blue Mountain club meets the third Thursday of each month at 1:00 p.m. in the Magazine community building.

Booneville club meets the third Thursday of each month at 6:00 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church in Booneville.

Cane Creek club meets the first Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at Porky’s Restaurant in Scranton.

Prairie View club meets the second Thursday at 1:00 at the Prairie View Community Building located at 4552 E. St. Highway 88, Scranton.

Shoal Creek club meets the second Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at the Midway Community Building located at 14613 N. St. Highway 109, Subiaco.

Sugar Grove club meets the third Monday of each month at 10:00 a.m. at the community building.

For more information about joining an Extension Homemaker Club, contact the

Logan County Cooperative Extension Service located at #15 Courthouse, Paris or #24

Courthouse, Booneville or call 963-2360 or 675-2787.

