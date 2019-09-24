LITTLE ROCK -- Today, September 24, is National Voter Registration Day. Secretary of State John Thurston encourages all Arkansans of voting age to be sure and register to vote.

Of Arkansas’ over 3 million residents, there are currently 1,721,116 registered voters.

“Voting is the bedrock of our constitutional republic; but in order to vote, you must be registered. I encourage every Arkansan to participate in the process. Many Americans literally fought and died for the privilege,” Thurston stated.

If you would like to register to vote click here.