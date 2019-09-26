The Lady Eagles have a lot of sophomores in the rotation, but that has not slowed their pace as they continue to tear through the conference, leaving opponents looking for answers each week.

They started Monday in Booneville, a slight change from their regular Tuesday routine. Booneville has shown some promise and was sitting mid-pack in the conference standings. Booneville scored 18 points in the opening set before falling, but from there it was all Lady Eagles. The second set was 25-14, followed by a 25-9 final set.

The Lady Eagles rolled behind the strong outside hitting of Alyssa Komp, who had 12 kills. Faith Mainer followed behind Komp with six kills and got above the net to record four blocks on the evening. Jacee Hart cleaned up with nine more kills on the evening. Senior Ciarra Boswell added six service aces, as the Lady Eagles continued their onslaught.

Thursday night, Paris made the drive to Lincoln to take on the Lady Wolves. It was a lopsided affair, with the Lady Eagles sweeping the evening 25-9, 25-7 and 25-13. Komp again led with 14 kills, followed by Hart with nine. Mainer and Akira Robinson each added six more on the evening. Komp also found the weak spot in the Lincoln backcourt, recording six service aces. Robyn Gossard led the way with 17 digs and Komp added another dozen.

The Lady Eagles have still not dropped a single set in the 2019 season. This week, they will host Harding Academy in an early week game before the second-place team in the conference comes to town on Tuesday. Waldron will test the Lady Eagles before they host Elkins on Thursday. To finish out a busy week, the Lady Eagles will head to Hot Springs to face intense competition in tournament action. Sitting at 13-0 and atop the rankings in the 3A classification, the Lady Eagles are certainly the favorite to make a run in the State tournament, which Paris has again been asked to host.