THEFTS



SOUTH D STREET, 1300 BLOCK: A 2008 Yamaha motorcycle valued at $900 was reported stolen.



NORTH 21ST STREET, 600 BLOCK: A 2018 Honda Metro valued at $2,581 was reported stolen.



TOWSON AVENUE, 5100 BLOCK: A 1995 Honda STS valued at $1,500 was reported stolen.



ZERO STREET, 1900 BLOCK: A Kawasaki motorcycle valued at $1,500 was reported stolen.



NORTH NINTH STREET, 2300 BLOCK: An attic fan, exhaust pipes, two laundry baskets with electric parts and two copper pipes valued at $835 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.



SOUTH D STREET, 1300 BLOCK: A Yamaha moped valued at $900 was reported stolen.



STANDARD AVENUE, 2900 BLOCK: A gaming system, an audio sound bar and a cellphone valued at $530 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.



BARRY AVENUE, 3500 BLOCK: A pistol valued at $350 was reported stolen from a vehicle.



10300 JENNY LIND ROAD: An edger, a backpack blower and two edgers valued at $967 were reported stolen from Forefront Church.



JOHNSON STREET, 5200 BLOCK: A 2019 TaoTao motor scooter valued at $700 was reported stolen.



ILLEGAL DRUGS



KAYLA NICOLE MENA OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine.



FORGERIES/FRAUDS



A FORT SMITH MAN AND WOMAN reported a man paid for their tablet and laptop valued at $200 with two counterfeit $100 bills.



A FORT SMITH MAN reported a man paid him for his landscaping services with a counterfeit $100 bill.



AN EMPLOYEE AT SUBWAY, 4500 Rogers Ave., reported a counterfeit $100 bill in his drawer.



OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS



JASON ROBERT MILLER OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony theft of more than $25,000 of property by receiving and possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine, misdemeanor obstructing governmental operations and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant.