The impeachment inquiry by the speaker of the House into President Trump’s alleged abuse of power is being viewed by local members of Congress with contempt.

After the White House released the full transcript this week of Trump’s June 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, said the inquiry “reveals that Democrats have, once again, rushed to judgment without the facts."

"The allegation — U.S. aid was conditioned on their willingness to investigate Joe Biden and his son for corruptive influence in Ukraine," Womack said. "Anyone with any knowledge of Eastern Europe knows that Ukraine has had a history of corruption and I find it reasonable that the president would make that part of his discussion. But clearly, in the transcript I read, there was no quid pro quo."

Celeste Williams, an advanced practical registered nurse running against Womack in the 2020 election, finds Trump's actions "troubling."

"The president of the United States may have used his office and other federal government resources to pressure a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent and then cover that up," Williams wrote in a statement requested by the Times Record. "This is troubling and a direct threat to the stability of our democracy ... No one is above the law, including the president of the United States."

Williams urged Womack and the rest of the Arkansas delegation in Washington to "proceed with a full, bipartisan investigation in the whistleblower report" and said she also feels the "biggest threat to national security is the division in Washington."

Womack in a statement Wednesday said he felt Trump had not made an impeachable offense because “there was no quid pro quo, no mention of withholding military aid.”

The Associated Press, however, reported Friday that Trump's July 25 call to Zelenskiy was days after "ordering a freeze to some military assistance for Ukraine." In the July 25 call to Zelenskiy, Trump asked the new Ukranian president to investigate his Democratic Party rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump also volunteered the assistance of both his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and Attorney General William Barr, the AP noted.

The AP also reported Friday a senior administration official acknowledged the rough transcript of Trump's July 25 phone call with Zelenskiy was “moved to a highly classified system maintained by the National Security Council at the direction of attorneys. The motivation and timing of the move remained unclear, the AP article added.

“Each ‘smoking gun’ has actually been an accusation devoid of any legitimate evidence,” Womack said in his statement. “The real danger here is the degradation of our chamber. Partisan antics have turned this legislative institution into a circus focused on impeachment and non-binding resolutions.”

Womack, who has represented Arkansas’s 3rd Congressional District since 2011, serves as the ranking member of the House Committee on the Budget for the Republican Party.

U.S. Bruce Westerman, R-Hot Springs, said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, has not followed the correct process for impeachment. Westerman said the House Intelligence Committee should first review the case and then present it to the full House.

“Speaker Pelosi announced an ‘official’ impeachment inquiry, but no one knows exactly what that means,” Westerman said in a statement to the Times Record on Thursday. “There’s no House vote, no select committees, no apparent change from the status quo.”

In his weekly address, Westerman said the "process has been totally neglected" and information was presented in open hearings about the "whistleblower report" that were "based on second-hand information" and "may not be credible statements." Westerman said he saw "neither a gun or smoke in that transcript" of the phone call between Trump and Zelenskiy on July 25.

"The process isn’t being followed, so that tells me it’s more about politics than it is about high crimes and misdemeanors," Westerman said. "As a side note, Sen. Mitch McConnell has said there will not be a trial in the Senate."

William Hanson of Hot Springs, an attorney and educator, is Westerman's Democratic Party candidate opponent in next year's general election. Hanson said he was "disappointed" in the statements by the Arkansas congressional delegation regarding the impeachment inquiry.

"At best, the statements by Congressmen Westerman and Womack are disingenuous, and, at worst, suggest a lack of understanding of their constitutional duties under Article I," Hanson wrote in a statement to the Times Record. "Any plain reading of the whistleblower complaint and the call transcript clearly shows the president asking (coercing) the Ukrainian president to assist in digging up dirt on his political rival. After a two-year investigation (Mueller Report) into whether the president’s campaign had worked with a foreign power to get him elected, we have here, President Trump inviting a foreign power to do just that. This abuse of power is, I believe, an impeachable offense. The president is seeking to serve his personal interest and not the nation’s national security interest."

Hanson pointed to U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, an Ohio Republican, as being "courageous enough to say '[t]his is not OK. That conversation is not OK.'" Similarly, Hanson noted, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, John Thune and Ben Sasse called the situation "troubling."

"We have a right to expect similar courage and honesty from our delegation," Hanson said.

Hanson went on to counter a claim he said Westerman made this week that House Democrats have kept Congress from the business of legislating.

"Not True. The House of Representatives under Democratic control has passed numerous bills this session," Hanson wrote. "However, those bills are dying a slow death in Sen. McConnell’s Senate graveyard. Mr. Westerman appears to want Democrats to have an impeachment vote without an investigation. That’s not how it works. Congress’ impeachment power is a serious responsibility and I commend Speaker Pelosi on not rushing toward impeachment until these current facts demanded it."

Hanson also addressed Westerman's question of why impeachment should even be considered in the House when it would not move in the Republican-controlled Senate.

"The answer is simple. Enforcing our laws serve a dual-purpose: punishment and deterrence," Hanson wrote. "President Trump needs to be impeached (charged) because Congress needs to affirm to all of us that no one is above the law."