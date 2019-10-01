Hot Springs Village Police Department continues to investigate anonymous threatening letters mailed to board directors and some Property Owners’ Association staff leaders.

Also, 2 protestors carrying signs prior to September’s board meeting told police a motorist appeared to deliberately swerve toward them in the Ponce de Leon Center driveway. The motorist denied doing so.



Sept. 18

Two POA members carrying signs at the Ponce de Leon Center at 8:20 a.m. said a motorist appeared to deliberately swerve toward them. The man and woman made written statements, but said they did not want to prosecute. When questioned, the 64-year-old driver told police “they said” he intentionally drove toward them, and he refused to complete a statement.

A black vehicle was reportedly driven erratically while eastbound on DeSoto Boulevard, near Balboa Road at 11:13 a.m.

After a reported verbal altercation at 5:56 p.m. at a Highway 7 retail store, a brown diesel pickup was reportedly following a man walking toward the West Gate. Both were reportedly involved in the altercation.

A Villager who told police he and a younger relative had been arguing, and when he went outside the younger man was backing up, while still arguing, the younger man allegedly brandished a machete out of the window, and got out briefly, around 8:13 p.m.

A Pego Way man extinguished a tiki torch at 8:12 p.m. after an officer told him Garland County was under a burn ban.

An officer went to a verbal disturbance on Emperado Way.

Sept. 19

A man who painted a storage floor on Cullerendo Way, working until 10 p.m. Sept. 18, found “tennis shoe imprints” in the paint when he returned before sunrise.

A Florida man might be looking for a Villager. The black male, in his early 70s, 6-2 with short hair, may be driving a maroon Cadillac Escalade with Florida tags.

A complainant said a woman might have used stolen credit cards to pay for a rental unit.

A tractor-trailer become stuck around 3:54 p.m. when backing from Magellan Golf Course. A small wrecker could not help, and the truck eventually was able to drive off.

A dog owner at Lake Pineda boat ramp was told dogs must be leashed, at 6:32 p.m.

A young deer entered DeSoto Boulevard from the north side at 7:40 p.m., colliding with a westbound vehicle, and it soon died. Damage: $200

Sept. 20

Someone apparently tried to kick in a Lopez Circle crawl space door in the previous 24 hours. Damage: $750.

An officer checked on an Orantes Place rental at 11:31 a.m. The out-of-state landlord said the tenant should be gone, but the report said someone appeared to be living in the home.

A Linares Lane resident found an arrow in his front yard. It was apparently fired from the street.

A Hyundai slid off Balboa Drive into a ditch, near Casino Way. Damage: $800.

A northbound driver on Minorca Road slid off near Coronado Drive. Damage: $5,000.

A young deer died late on Barcelona Road between the 2 Sur de Curso Ways

A driver was cited for failure to yield after a 2-vehicle collision at Ponce de Leon Drive and DeSoto around 10:08 p.m. Damage: $2,500 and $3,000.

Sept. 21

A Laguna Way owner found a large boulder in the middle of his driveway at 7:53 a.m., and told police someone moved it there overnight. An officer found tire marks in gravel that made it appear a vehicle entering the street struck it, pushing it into the driveway.

TJ’s Neighborhood Market told police a white male in his 50s walked out without paying for $20.99 ribeye steak at 2:19 p.m. He was reportedly driving a yellow Chevrolet with golf clubs and a passenger.

Police received 2 calls about a red Toyota Camry driven erratically westbound on DeSoto at 3:32 p.m.

A young raccoon was removed from a Cortez Lane home at 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 22

Police investigated a physical altercation on Granada Golf Course on the No. 10 green around 10:34 a.m. A younger man said someone hit a golf ball near the cart path, so he hit it back toward the putting area, causing a group of men to start hollering, he said. He said an older man grabbed his shirt and said someone broke his golf club. He wanted to pursue charges. The older man said his group went to talk to the man, and the younger man broke the club by hitting the older man’s leg. He said he grabbed the younger man’s shirt to protect himself, and said the younger man finally let up. He said he would not pursue charges if the younger man would leave the course for the rest of the day, and the younger man agreed to do so.

Police received a report of a “skinny” dog or fox in the area of DeSoto and Carmona Road at 12:45 p.m.

Police served a misdemeanor theft-of-services warrant on an East Villena Road resident at 6:25 p.m. He was taken to Garland County jail. The man allegedly had refused and was later unable to pay a $63 taxi fare at 2:08 a.m. Sept. 8, after receiving a ride from Oaklawn Casino.

Sept. 23

An officer moved a dead goose from the road near Pineda boat ramp at 9:03 a.m.

A Dodge Dakota pickup pulling a golf trailer and cart was northbound on Minorca when it ran off a curve at 11:18 a.m.

Two dogs were reportedly loose in the area of North Barcelona and Durango.

An officer responded to assist a Garland County sheriff’s deputy with a trespasser at a business in the 3500 block of North Highway 7 at 2:44 p.m. The man left before the officer arrived.

A Frontera Circle resident found someone had carved a 4-letter profanity in his tailgate, using a sharp object.