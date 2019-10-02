Extension of a support feature on the Arkansas River levee at Yoestown Bottoms in Crawford County has been recommended by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Historic flooding on the river in May and June created “significant seepage and sluff in the embankment,” says Corps of Engineers Little Rock District Levee Program Manager Elmo Webb.

A damage survey report will soon be sent to the Corps’ regional office for approval of levee improvement funds, Webb added. The civil engineers recommended extending the berm several hundred feet to support the levee at the weakened point, he said.

As the river rose, the levee system held back water that flowed at approximately 570,000 cubic feet per second and came within 5 feet of its top. A section of the levee near Yoestown Bottoms slid on May 28, which prompted county officials to stage more than 300 tons of materials in the area to fix the slide.

A breach in that area was predicted to affect 152 structures and would have left workers in the area without an escape route. First responders also had to raise a section of the levee in the county near Haroldton Fishing Access.

Leslie Montgomery, a local farmer and chairman of the Crawford County Levee Board, said he expects to hear more about funding for the berm extension in 2020. In the meantime, the Corps will be drawing up plans for the project that will help hold down saturation to prevent water from coming up at the levee's "toe," Webb explained.

Montgomery also said the levee board, which met Monday, was informed debris from the flood around the Crawford County side of the river levee has been cleaned up.

Because the levee breach at Dardanelle was not maintained under a Corps of Engineers plan, the Little Rock District is not responsible for funding repairs, Webb added. Funding for the Crawford County levee berm project, however, will be in competition with repairs needed in other flooded areas in the nation’s interior including those in the Tulsa District, as well as Omaha, Kansas City and St. Louis, a Little Rock District spokesman said. However, the spokesman and Webb said the Little Rock District’s colonel has worked “to get ahead of the curve” for funding projects in the Little Rock District, which includes the Crawford County levee.

At the Arkansas Levee Task Force in Benton last week, Sebastian County Judge David Hudson said he was encouraged to learn the University of Arkansas Engineering Center for Advanced Spatial Technology could help in assessing the status of levees on the Arkansas River.