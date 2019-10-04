Paris Eagles traveled to Booneville to face the Bearcats on their Homecoming night as both teams opened conference play. Paris entered the game at 2-1 while Booneville held a 1-2 record. The Eagles knew they were going to need mistake-free football and big plays to keep the young Eagles squad competitive. Early on, the flags started flying and numerous personal foul penalties were called, most of which went against the Eagles.

Paris looked to even up the score early when Chase Watts hit Blake Martines on an 80-yard pass. The PAT failed and Paris trailed by a single point. From there it went downhill, with Paris making critical mistakes under pressure. By the end of the quarter, it was 21-6. In the second quarter, Paris could not gain momentum. With about a minute left to play in the first half, trailing 42 -6, Paris looked for a couple of short passes to get the ball away from their own goal to burn some time before the half. Instead, Booneville used their timeouts and took several deep shots before finally scrambling for a score, running it up to 49-0 with seconds remaining in the half.

As time expired in the second quarter, Head Coach Tyler Clark sought answers from Booneville Coach for the reasoning to extend the first half to add to the score. He offered none as he jogged past the Paris bench to the locker room.

In the second half, the clock ticked away as Booneville again decided to try and score, going for it on fourth down and short. The attempt was successful, but Paris would keep them off of the scoreboard. The only score for either side occurred in the 4th quarter when Tyler Gierke ran the ball in from 12 yards out. The game ended at 49-12, and both teams will enter week five play at 2-2.

For the Eagles, it was a learning moment. They must respond, not react when adversity strikes. The defense, which played well over the previous weeks, was gashed on the ground and had no answer for the traditional Booneville running game. Nate Henderson had six solo tackles, followed by Caleb Yarnell who had five.

Paris will host Homecoming Friday night against Lamar. The day will feature the annual Homecoming Parade, and the Homecoming Queen will be crowned in the pregame festivities