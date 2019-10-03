The Fort Smith Convention & Visitors Bureau has announced finalists in the 2019 GRIT (Giving Recognition in Tourism) Awards after receiving nominations from the public.

The annual awards banquet celebrates individuals and organizations whose contributions have greatly enhanced the area’s tourism and hospitality industry. The awards banquet will begin at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7, at the Fort Smith Convention Center.

This year’s finalists are:

Lodging Partner of the Year

Courtyard by Marriott Fort Smith Downtown

Homewood Suites by Hilton Fort Smith

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott

Attraction Partner of the Year

Parrot Island Waterpark

The Clayton House

Riverfront Skate & Bike Park

Restaurant Partner of the Year

21 West End

The Hall at Taliano’s

Neumeier’s Rib Room & Papa’s Pub

Business Partner of the Year

Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority

Westphal Properties

First National Bank of Fort Smith

Polly Crews Hospitality Person of the Year

Cody Faber—Fort Smith National Historic Site

Beth Price—Belle Starr Antiques

Lorie Roberson—Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority

New Horizons Award

Fort Smith Parks & Recreation

Harry's Downtown

906 Cocktail & Cigar Lounge

The Majestic

Samuel M. Sicard Hall of Honor

During the event, Fort Smith CVB will also recognize the 2019 Hometown Hospitality Heroes—selected by Fort Smith CVB staff—who played a critical role in promoting the city as a travel destination and/or attracting convention business. The 2019 honorees include Bradley Martin, president of Fort Smith Trolley Museum; Tim Allen, president & CEO of Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce; the Fort Smith Department of Parks & Recreation; Heroes We Remember, In Memoriam to Bill Neumeier, Linda Seubold, Robert (Bob) Redo, and Brenda Payne.

Now through Oct. 15, the public can help determine this year’s award recipients by voting for their favorite finalists at FortSmithGRIT.com. Those planning to attend the awards banquet are encouraged to RSVP by this date, as well, at the same URL.

Tickets are $25 per person. Price will increase to $30 for those who RSVP after Oct. 15 and $35 for non-RSVP admission on the night of the event. Non-RSVP admission will be limited. Cash or check payment is accepted (no credit cards) in person or by mail at Miss Laura's Visitor Center, located at 2 N. B St., Fort Smith, AR. 72901. If paying by check, please make payable to Fort Smith CVB.

For questions and more information call Fort Smith Convention & Visitors Bureau at (479) 783-8888, or send an email to info@fortsmith.org.