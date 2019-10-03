Arkansas native Zach Williams has quickly risen to the top of the Christian music charts. While the road wasn’t easy, Williams credits his faith in God as the key to his success.

Williams grew up in Northern Arkansas with dreams of joining the NBA, and though his parents taught him to put his faith and trust in Jesus, he still fell in with a bad crowd in high school. This eventually cost him a college scholarship. During his freshman year at a junior college he tore five ligaments in his ankle, ending his basketball dream. While recuperating Williams taught himself to play guitar.

Now a musician, Williams began playing with a southern rock group, and living what he describes as a “reckless lifestyle”. While on tour in Europe on he had literal “come to Jesus moment”. Listening to Big Daddy Weave’s “Redeemed” Williams felt a tug at his heart. He came home to Jonesboro, and began attending Century Baptist Church. After a year he began working for the church.

Williams first hit “Chainbreaker” released in 2016. In the three short years since, he credits his success to God. His second major hit “Fear is a Liar” puts a “face to fear”. While getting ready to go on tour, self doubt began to build around Williams, who felt he was not good enough to walk the road before him. So he wrote a song that faces, head on, exactly what fear is. “I needed to believe it for myself” Williams confessed.

Williams new tour “Rescue Story” will stop in Jonesboro, AR on October 24. He’ll be joined by Josh Baldwin of Bethel Music and is excited to play new songs along with your favorite hits.