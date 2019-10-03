A central theme for the 2019 Frontier Days will be the railroad and its importance to the economic and cultural development of Logan County.

The face of the rail system for our region has been the old Park train, located in the Paris City Park for the past fifty years. Children have crawled over the train, practiced driving the engine, and conducted imaginary journeys for years and 2522 has become a part of our cultural history.

Built in the 1890’s, the old coal-burning steam engine is the only one of its kind left in the world. Recently, efforts have been made to restore old 2522 to some of its past glory and to move it back to its original home on the tracks near the coal miner’s memorial.

To celebrate its history, Dr. Glenda Ezell has written a children’s story, “The Old Park Train that Did.” Written from the train’s perspective, the old train tells the story of its life. The story, along with photos, will be made available to all area elementary school teachers for use in the classroom the week prior to Frontier Days. Additionally, a drawing of the old train will be made available and area K-2 students can submit a colored version which will be judged with the winners announced at Frontier Days.

Older students and adults can submit artwork based on the railroad theme and old 2522 to the North Logan Library from now until Oct. 5. These can be paint, pen and pencil, caricature or natural setting. These can be turned in to the North Logan County Library any time before Oct. 4 where they will be on display. Winners will be announced at the middle school, high school, and adult level and will be placed on permanent display at the new site housing the old train.

Dr. Curtis Varnell presented a program entitled the Old Park Train at the Paris Library on Wednesday, September 25.

Photos, memorabilia, and personnel from the glory days of the train in Logan County will be at Eiffel Tower Park during the morning on Oct. 5, Frontier Days.