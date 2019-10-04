The 40th Annual Frontier Day will be held on Saturday, October 5 in downtown Paris. The daylong of activities begins at 6 a.m. with a Pancake Breakfast at the Paris Methodist Church hosted by the PHS Band/Booster Club. Following the breakfast will be the Frontier Day parade at 9 a.m. in downtown Paris.

Those who wish to participate in the Annual Frontier Day Parade should line up at 8 a.m. in the AAM parking lot. The parade route will continue down Walnut Street until the intersection of Walnut and 5th Street.

The events will continue with the Frontier Day Opening Ceremony at the Eiffel Tower Park Stage at 10 a.m.

Other Frontier Day activities include the Barnhill Studio Dancers at 11 a.m. at the Eiffel Tower stage, followed by Country Artist Merilee Voth at 11:30 a.m. The Best Dressed Sheriff Contest will be held at noon before the Swinging Cavalier’s Square Dancers at 12:30 p.m.

The day will continue with the Wild Wild West Pet Contest at 1 p.m. followed with the Turtle Race at 1:30 p.m.

There will be a chicken chase hosted by the Paris Boys and Girls Club at 2 p.m. and youth singer Olan Sanders at 2:30 p.m. followed by Merilee Voth at 3 p.m.

There will be vendors around the square from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. that will include arts and crafts, merchandise and food vendors. There will be a Hulsey Entertainment Kidz Zone area in the First National Bank parking lot for children and a Free Pumpkin Patch on the eastside of the square from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. hosted by CASA.

The Antique and Classic Car Show will take place around Courthouse Square from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The entry fee is $20 and registration begins at 8 a.m. All participants may ride in the parade before the car show.

The downtown events will close at 4 p.m., but the festivities will continue with the 2019 Mt. Magazine Frontier Day Pageant at 5 p.m. at the Paris Middle School. The pageant is open to young ladies ages 0-19 and contestants will compete in Western Wear for the teeny and tiny categories along with an interview for ages four and up, evening wear, photogenic, community booster and crowd favorite.

There will be a $750 Scholarship for the Miss Winner age 16-19 and cash prizes for photogenic and community booster.

Applications are being accepted until Wednesday, October 2 at 5:30 p.m.when the pageant meeting will be held.

All contestants must-have application, tickets and money ready at that time.

For more information about Frontier Day or pageant, contact the Paris Area Chamber of Commerce at 479-963-2244.